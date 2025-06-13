June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month

The Council has adopted a resolution officially recognizing June as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month in the City of Boston. The measure highlights the importance of addressing men’s mental health as a public health priority and calls for greater awareness, resources, and support.

The resolution emphasizes that mental health is as important as physical health, and that acknowledging and addressing mental health challenges is essential to building the healthiest possible community.

While mental health affects everyone, the resolution notes that men disproportionately suffer in silence. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, about 10% of all men experience some form of depression, but less than half seek treatment. The resolution identifies the stigma around how men are expected to behave, feel, and communicate as a major barrier to seeking help.

The resolution also points out that mental health challenges are often linked to broader community issues such as violence and poverty. It further highlights that male-dominated occupations, including military service — where 91% of veterans are men — can contribute to higher rates of mental health issues, including PTSD.

Boston is home to numerous community-based organizations that offer vital mental health services. These include Roslindale Medical & Dental Center, Mattapan Community Health Center, The Home for Little Wanderers, Dee Dee’s Cry, Codman Square Health Center, and Men’s Hello House, among others.

The resolution encourages the community to foster a culture that listens to and supports men at their most vulnerable, and highlights that resources and time must be dedicated to addressing men’s mental health as a matter of community well-being.

By recognizing June as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, the Council affirms its support for expanding awareness and action on this critical issue.