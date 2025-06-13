Governor Stein Takes Action on Several Bills

Today Governor Josh Stein signed six bills into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of House Bill 506: 2025 State Investment Modernization Act:

“This bill puts North Carolina in line with the rest of the nation and allows us to make responsible decisions investing our state employees’ hard-earned pensions. I applaud Treasurer Briner for his leadership in modernizing our state’s investment system.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of House Bill 50: LEO Special Separation Allowance Options:

“Our law enforcement work day and night to keep us safe, and we need more public spirited people serving to address our law enforcement staffing challenges. This law enables veteran law enforcement officers to continue serving our communities and supporting their families without suffering a financial penalty. I advocated for this idea as Attorney General to keep more experienced police on the beat, and I am proud to sign it into law as Governor.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of House Bill 231: Social Work Interstate Licensure Compact:

“Our social workers support children, families, and communities, and they are needed now more than ever. This law will expand access to care to more people by allowing social workers from certain other states to more easily transfer their licenses to North Carolina.”

Governor Stein also signed the following bills into law: