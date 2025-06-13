Faith in Action: A Father's Message of Love and Purpose Shared on Good Friday

Speaking in front of 125 faith leaders

How a Son’s Unshakable Gratitude in the Face of Suffering Reflected the Heart of Christ

Christian didn’t just talk about love—he practiced it, daily. Even in pain, he made others feel seen, safe, and valued.” — Christopher Cochran

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Good Friday, April 18, 2025, author, speaker, and father Christopher Cochran delivered a moving keynote address at the Men’s Prayer Breakfast hosted by Bakerstown United Methodist Church, where over 125 men gathered for worship, fellowship, and reflection on the sacrificial love of Christ.

Cochran’s message centered on the legacy of his late son, Christian, who passed away at age 23 after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. In the year following his diagnosis, Christian chose not despair—but faith. He leaned into the love of Christ and embraced a mindset of peace and presence, asking each day a question that became the hallmark of his life:

“What’s GOOD about TODAY?”

That question, humble and holy, became both a personal devotion and a global invitation. Cochran’s bestselling book, What’s GOOD About TODAY? – A Purpose Driven Life, tells the story of his son’s remarkable witness—a life marked by gratitude, joy, and deep compassion for others, even in the face of great personal suffering.

A Testimony of Christlike Love

In his Good Friday message, Cochran drew clear parallels between Christian’s life and the teachings of Jesus. Though his body weakened, Christian’s spirit strengthened. He consistently sought to comfort others—nurses, family, even strangers—reminding everyone he met that love is stronger than fear, and faith can shine through the darkest days.

“Christian lived the Gospel,” Cochran shared. “He didn’t just talk about love—he practiced it, daily. Even in pain, he made others feel seen, safe, and valued. He turned suffering into service, and his peace was contagious.”

That message resonated deeply with the crowd, many of whom stood in silent reflection before responding to a simple but profound invitation: Cochran asked attendees to look each other in the eye and say, “I love you.” That holy moment became a sacred echo of Christ’s commandment to love one another as He loves us.

Good Friday Reflections

Good Friday—a day when Christians remember the sacrificial love of Jesus—was a powerful setting for such a message. Cochran reminded those gathered that Christian’s story is not just about death, but about the hope of resurrection: the belief that love never ends, and that lives lived in faith can ripple far beyond their earthly bounds.

By the end of the morning, every copy of What’s GOOD About TODAY? had sold out. But more than the book, it was Christian’s spirit that filled the room—and continues to touch hearts around the world.

A Legacy that Lives On

Cochran expressed deep thanks to Pastor Keith, Bill, the Richland Ministerial Association, and the Bakerstown church community for the invitation to speak on such a meaningful day. His prayer, he said, is that Christian’s story continues to draw people back to the heart of Christ—one act of love at a time.

Christian’s legacy now reaches far beyond western Pennsylvania. Through his father’s words, his question—“What’s GOOD about TODAY?”—has become a call to believers across the globe to live intentionally, love deeply, and reflect the light of Christ in every season.

