DJC Law Announces Aviation Legal Services for Air India Flight 171

DJC Law supports families affected by Air India Flight 171 and is reviewing available information surrounding the tragic crash in Ahmedabad, India.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJC Law, a premier aviation and personal injury law firm based in Austin, Texas, is actively following developments related to the recent crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India. The flight, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed on take off and caught fire. The Boeing 787 aircraft appears to have failed to climb after take off.

Veteran aviation attorneys Andres Pereira and Mark Pierce, both of whom have extensive experience in aviation law, are closely following developments surrounding the incident. Their expertise will be critical to provide legal services, while working in collaboration with aviation safety investigators to understand the circumstances surrounding this harrowing event.

“We are here to support families affected by this devastating loss,” said Andres Pereira. “Our team is committed to helping people understand their rights and navigate available resources during this difficult time.”

