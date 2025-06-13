Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Assoc. Responds to Sudden Cardiac Deaths of NCAA star Eilud Kipsang & Youtuber P2istheName

HCMA - Home For The Bighearted Since 1996

These tragic deaths highlight the importance of knowing your individual heart health history, as well as the signs and symptoms of genetic heart disease.” — Lisa Salberg, CEO & Founder HCMA

DENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former NCAA athlete Eilud Kipsang who died in Puyallup, WA on June 11, 2025. This is especially tragic as it follows so soon after the death of Youtuber P2istheName, Philip Eneweally, who passed away in LA on March 14, 2025. The leading cause of cardiac arrest in athletes of color is Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), a genetic heart muscle condition. We have autopsy confirmation that P2istheName had HCM and we await further information on the underlying cause of death for Eilud. Their tragic deaths highlight the importance of knowing your individual heart health history, as well as the signs and symptoms of genetic heart disease The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, a 501(3)c nonprofit founded 1996, as the pre-eminent organization improving the lives of those with thick heart muscle disorders, preventing untimely deaths, and advancing global understanding. HCM affects 1 in 250 people. In someone with HCM, the walls of the heart become thicker than they should be. This excessive thickening can cause the heart to become stiffer and leaves less room for blood to fill the heart. Signs of HCM can be as common as feeling tired or being short of breath and is often misdiagnosed.The HCMA is leading the All Hearts Collaborative, a pilot program in Newark, NJ, an initiative involving churches, schools, and community centers by providing tools to assist in preparing families to discuss their heart health history with their physician. We are working to increase access to quality healthcare in these communities by educating community healthcare teams and providing referral patterns and travel support for patients who require specialized cardiac care. We are growing the program over the next few years to include Atlanta, Ga, Baltimore, MD, San Diego, CA and Seattle, WA.We’re reaching out to we hope that together we can reduce cardiac healthcare disparities for all communities.To learn more about HCM or the ALL Hearts Collaborative, please visit us at 4hcm.org. To speak to founder, Lisa Salberg, about our programs or to a member of our advisory team, please contact us at 973-983-7249.Contact:Erica FriedmanCommunications ManagerHypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association66 Ford Road, Suite 213BDenville, NJ 07834973-983-7429For urgent media matters, please contact:Lisa SalbergCEO and FounderHypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association(973) 727-2450

