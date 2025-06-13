Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Assoc. Responds to Sudden Cardiac Deaths of NCAA star Eilud Kipsang & Youtuber P2istheName
Their tragic deaths highlight the importance of knowing your individual heart health history, as well as the signs and symptoms of genetic heart disease.
The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, a 501(3)c nonprofit founded 1996, as the pre-eminent organization improving the lives of those with thick heart muscle disorders, preventing untimely deaths, and advancing global understanding. HCM affects 1 in 250 people. In someone with HCM, the walls of the heart become thicker than they should be. This excessive thickening can cause the heart to become stiffer and leaves less room for blood to fill the heart. Signs of HCM can be as common as feeling tired or being short of breath and is often misdiagnosed.
The HCMA is leading the All Hearts Collaborative, a pilot program in Newark, NJ, an initiative involving churches, schools, and community centers by providing tools to assist in preparing families to discuss their heart health history with their physician. We are working to increase access to quality healthcare in these communities by educating community healthcare teams and providing referral patterns and travel support for patients who require specialized cardiac care. We are growing the program over the next few years to include Atlanta, Ga, Baltimore, MD, San Diego, CA and Seattle, WA.
We’re reaching out to we hope that together we can reduce cardiac healthcare disparities for all communities.
To learn more about HCM or the ALL Hearts Collaborative, please visit us at 4hcm.org. To speak to founder, Lisa Salberg, about our programs or to a member of our advisory team, please contact us at 973-983-7249.
Contact:
Erica Friedman
Communications Manager
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association
66 Ford Road, Suite 213B
Denville, NJ 07834
973-983-7429
For urgent media matters, please contact:
Lisa Salberg
CEO and Founder
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association
(973) 727-2450
Erica Friedman
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association
+1 973-983-7429
email us here
