Blacksmith Agency Reveals The Top 10 Digital Marketing Mistakes Companies Make

Digital marketing is the foundation of any good company. Without a good digital marketing strategy, potential customers will never know of your brand or your products.” — Strahil Ovcharov, the VP of Sales & Marketing at Blacksmith.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith , a digital marketing agency, explains some key digital marketing mistakes that brands all over the world make all the time. These mistakes can severely affect the growth of any company without them knowing.1. Not Defining a Customer Persona: Brands that create content without having a customer persona in mind are wasting their efforts. Defining a customer persona to know who their marketing to is vital.2. Little to No Attention Towards SEO: Companies that don’t prioritize their SEO efforts will inevitably lose against competitors who do. Creating an SEO strategy is a must nowadays.3. Having No PPC Strategy: Mindlessly spending without having a PPC strategy set in place is a great way to burn money. Brands that want to use PPC properly need to create a strategy and A/B test different ideas.4. Zero Keyword Research: Brands that don’t do their respective keyword research will end up noticing that their SEO strategies aren’t working as well as they should. The first step of every marketing strategy is research, which of course, includes keyword research.5. Not Setting Realistic Goals: Companies that set impossible goals from day 1 are bound to hit a reality check. Instead of having unreasonable goals, brands should have attainable short-term goals that they can monitor and reach. This helps them know how well they’re growing overall.6. Ignoring Their Website: Brands that ignore their website are already fighting a losing battle. A website is the core of every good brand. Customers don’t trust companies with no website, let alone one that is badly made.7. Not Creating Content: Brands that don’t create content anywhere are practically invisible to their potential customers.8. Creating Too Much Content: On the flipside, creating too much content can end up hurting a brand as well. Companies should find the middle ground where their content quantity is high without sacrificing quality.9. Neglecting Their Social Media Channels: Brands that don’t use social media or post once every two months are missing out on potential customers interested in their product. Brands that use social media to interact with their customers also see a boost in trust and retention overall.10. Expecting Instant Results: Growth doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of consistent work and dedication. Brands that expect to grow to the size of multi-billion-dollar companies in a month are in for a surprise.Blacksmith’s group of seasoned marketing professionals understands the importance of good digital marketing for growth.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

