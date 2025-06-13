Blacksmith Agency Reveals The Top 10 Web Design Mistakes NYC Brands Make

Good web design is vital for any NYC brand that wants to thrive. Without proper work, visitors will leave a company’s website as fast as they entered and look for an alternative.” — said Joel Gobin, the Lead Designer at Blacksmith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith, a New York-based web design and marketing agency, explains some key web design mistakes that most NYC brands make. These mistakes can severely harm brands if not taken care of.1. Same Call to Action: Continuously using the same call to action every single time can lead to confusion and annoyed customers.2. Slow Loading Time: If a website takes too long to load, then visitors will decide to find an alternative. Websites should always stay under a 3-second load time for every single page.3. Confusing Navigation: A website shouldn’t be complicated to navigate for a new visitor exploring the page for the first time. Having an easy-to-follow navigation is key when marketing towards New Yorkers.4. Blocks of Text: Brands using walls of text everywhere on a website will only make it harder for visitors to read their content. This is especially true for mobile users since the smaller screen makes the wall of text seem even bigger.5. Zero Security Badges on Pages: Showcasing what type of security a brand uses for a website makes visitors feel safe, especially if it’s a badge from a popular security company.6. Not Focusing on Local SEO: NYC brands that don’t focus on local SEO miss out on potential visitors interested in helping a local business.7. Inconsistent Design: A brand’s website should look and feel the same regardless of the page a visitor is on. The design should flow and feel consistent no matter what8. Illegible Font Size: Brands should always double-check if the font used is legible on mobile devices and on desktops. If the font is too small, then it’ll be difficult for visitors to read on mobile. If the font is too big then visitors will have to zoom out to read everything in one go.9. No Accessibility Features: Lack of accessibility can severely hurt the reach of a NYC brand trying to grow online. All companies taking a website seriously should abide by the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).10. Boring Calls to Action: Every good website should have different CTAs that ask for the visitor to do different things. CTAs aren’t only “click here” or “subscribe”, CTAs can be a lot more creative and persuasive. Blacksmith Agency's digital solutions showcase the importance of good web design and how it can completely change a brand’s growth.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

