ThermalCraft's Strategic Expansion Brings Experienced Cold Storage Construction Team to Nashville

ThermalCraft - Irvine, California office

Specialty contractor strengthens Southeast presence with the addition of infrastructure leaders Gavin Lowery and Evan Dahl

When you're building something special, talent finds you. Gavin and Evan bring something unique, not just years of experience, but a proven ability to navigate complex builds and multi-phase projects.” — Dean Soll, Principal

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThermalCraft, a specialty contractor serving temperature-controlled construction markets nationwide, today announced the opening of its Nashville, Tennessee office and the appointment of two proven industry leaders, Gavin Lowery and Evan Dahl as managing principals. Gavin Lowery will lead Southeast operations, marking a calculated expansion of ThermalCraft's coast-to-coast capabilities.

The Nashville office represents more than geographic growth; it's a reunion of experienced professionals who share a disciplined approach to thermal construction. Fully operational, the location is actively managing current projects while providing pre-construction services for temperature-controlled projects throughout the eastern seaboard.

"When you're building something special, talent finds you," said Dean Soll, Principal of ThermalCraft. "Gavin and Evan bring something unique, not just years of experience, but a proven ability to navigate complex builds and multi-phase projects. Their track record exemplifies the ThermalCraft culture. No bravado, just results.

With over 30 projects completed in just 18 months, ThermalCraft's rapid growth speaks to a market hungry for the company's high-touch, precision-focused approach. The addition of Lowery and Dahl strengthens the firm's ability to deliver consistent solutions across North America's expanding cold storage and manufacturing sectors.

"I'm thrilled to join a team of like-minded professionals who understand the critical nature of thermal specialty contracting," said Gavin Lowery, Managing Principal of ThermalCraft's Nashville office. "This isn't just about opening a new location, it's about extending our proven methodology and building Crafted Teams that understand what's at stake in every project. Excellence is never accidental, and I'm excited to demonstrate that through our work."

Evan Dahl, who previously led thermal construction projects for three of the nation’s largest food distributors and processors, adds: "The cold chain industry needs partners who deliver certainty, not promises. ThermalCraft's systematic approach to project execution aligns perfectly with how I've always believed this work should be done with discipline, transparency, and zero margin for error."

Since its founding in January 2024, ThermalCraft has established itself through calculated growth and meticulous execution, serving clients ranging from regional food processors to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical companies. The Nashville expansion enables enhanced service delivery throughout the Southeast's rapidly growing logistics infrastructure corridor.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dean Soll, please contact dean.soll@thermalcraft.biz or call (949) 283-0970. High-resolution project photos and executive headshots are available upon request.

*About ThermalCraft*

ThermalCraft brings together experienced construction professionals who deliver complete, proven solutions for temperature-controlled facilities nationwide. Founded in January 2024, the specialty contractor provides comprehensive thermal construction services to clients in cold storage, food processing, advanced manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries on a nationwide basis. The company’s scope of expertise includes insulated metal panels, specialty doors, underfloor insulation systems, and proprietary Vapor Armour technology backed by 15-year vapor ice and condensation-free warranties. With consistent execution from its Irvine, California headquarters and Nashville, Tennessee location, ThermalCraft is a trusted partner in construction. For more information, visit www.thermalcraft.biz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.