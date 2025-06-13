Hyde School Senior Robert Kosar Honored for Excellence in U.S. Governmental History

Robert Kosar, Hyde School Graduate Robert Kosar Honored for Excellence in US Government History

Hyde senior Robert Kosar honored for excellence in U.S. Government; praised for civic insight. He will attend Kent State University this fall.

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School is proud to announce that graduating senior Robert Kosar, of Washington, D.C., has been awarded one of the school’s highest academic honors for his outstanding achievement in U.S. Governmental History. The recognition was presented as part of Hyde’s year-end academic awards, highlighting Robert’s exceptional comprehension, analytical skills, and commitment to civic understanding.Rich Truluck, Associate Head of School and Kosar’s government teacher, reflected on the significance of this accomplishment:“The founding fathers envisioned a republic sustained by citizens capable of thinking critically about governance. Robert Kosar embodies this ideal, demonstrating not just mastery of facts but wisdom about how democratic institutions function.”Kosar was deeply moved to receive the award.“Receiving this award felt great, because it was amazing to have all my hard work recognized,” he said. “I'll never forget the time I spent and the progress I made in Hyde's honors government program.”This fall, Robert will continue his academic journey at Kent State University with the same passion and determination he exhibited at Hyde.Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School, praised Robert’s academic growth and character:“At Hyde, we challenge students to go beyond achievement and toward purpose. Robert is a student who has embraced this challenge with integrity and thoughtfulness. His understanding of government is rooted in a desire to be an engaged and responsible citizen, and we are proud to see him take the next step at Kent State.”For more information about Hyde School’s athletics and character education program, visit www.hyde.edu or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@hyde.edu.About Hyde SchoolFounded in 1966, Hyde School is a private, college-preparatory boarding and day school located in Bath, Maine. Built on the belief that character is the foundation of success, Hyde’s mission is to develop self-confidence, leadership, and a sense of purpose in every student. With a unique emphasis on family engagement, personal growth, and experiential learning, Hyde offers a transformative educational journey where students discover who they are and where they are going.

