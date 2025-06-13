Savit Interactive Honoured with Best FMCG Digital Campaign Award at Inkspell’s Drivers of Digital Awards 2024

Recognized for excellence, Savit Interactive clinches Best Digital Campaign for FMCG brand Daily Life Forever52 at Drivers of Digital Awards 2024.

AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savit Interactive, a renowned Digital Marketing Agency, has added another feather to its cap by winning the prestigious Best Digital Campaign for an FMCG award at the Inkspell – Drivers of Digital Awards 2024. The award recognizes the agency's outstanding Performance Marketing Campaign for Daily Life Forever52, a leading Indian cosmetic brand known for its innovative and inclusive makeup products.

Held annually, the Inkspell – Drivers of Digital Awards celebrate the excellence and innovation of digital marketing agencies that are redefining customer engagement in the digital age. With rapidly evolving trends and an ever-growing emphasis on ROI-driven strategies, the 2024 awards spotlighted agencies that not only excelled in creativity but also delivered tangible business results.

Among numerous fiercely competitive categories, the Best Digital Strategy/Campaign by/for an FMCG/C&IP Enterprise is particularly significant. FMCG and consumer product brands face intense competition, short product life cycles, and complex consumer behaviour. Savit Interactive’s work stood out as a benchmark for how performance marketing can be effectively deployed to drive awareness, conversions, and loyalty.

Daily Life Forever52, an internationally recognized cosmetics brand, partnered with Savit Interactive to scale its digital presence and revenue. With a fast-growing product line catering to diverse skin tones and age groups, the brand needed a performance marketing partner capable of delivering aggressive growth targets.

Savit Interactive designed and executed a performance marketing campaign that combined precision targeting, data-driven decision-making, and dynamic creatives. The campaign involved Google Ads, Meta ads, programmatic display, and retargeting mechanisms. Through continuous A/B testing, funnel optimization, and agile media spending, the campaign delivered a substantial lift in traffic, conversions, and ROAS (return on ad spend).

One of the campaign’s defining elements was its tailored messaging approach. By segmenting audiences based on behaviour and preference, Savit ensured that users received highly personalized experiences, increasing the likelihood of engagement and purchase. Additionally, product-specific landing pages were optimized for speed, mobile responsiveness, and conversion-centric design.

The judging panel at the Inkspell Awards comprised CMOs, digital strategists, and innovation heads from some of the most reputable firms in the Asia-Pacific region. Evaluation criteria included innovation, strategic alignment, execution effectiveness, and ROI.

Savit Interactive’s campaign impressed the jury with its strategic precision, creative storytelling, and above all, its measurable results. It was described as "a textbook example of how performance marketing should be executed for high-impact sectors like FMCG and cosmetics."

The award ceremony brought together more than 200 marketing leaders, agency founders, and digital innovators. Winning this award amidst such elite competition is a testament to innovation and client-centric approach.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized for our work. This award validates the hard work our team puts into every campaign," said Bhavin Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Savit Interactive. "Our focus has always been on driving real value through strategic insight, technical excellence, and creative execution. Partnering with a visionary brand like Forever52 made it all the more rewarding."

"We’re proud to collaborate with Savit Interactive and bring their proven SEO expertise to the Australian market. Excited for the road ahead and the impactful campaigns we’ll build together," said Jiv, SEO Reseller Partner for Savit Interactive in Australia.

Siddhesh Jaitapkar, Digital Head at Savit Interactive, added, "As a Digital Marketing Agency and global SEO Reseller, we strive to help brands achieve exponential growth across channels. Milestones like this reinforce our belief in innovation and performance-led strategies."

Winning the Best Digital Campaign award for their campaign with Daily Life Forever52 is both a recognition and a motivation for Savit Interactive. As digital trends evolve, the agency remains committed to innovating, adapting, and leading from the front.

For brands that are ready to accelerate their digital transformation, optimize marketing ROI, or scale SEO efforts through a proven SEO Reseller model, Savit Interactive offers the perfect blend of expertise, innovation, and reliability. Jiv, one of Savit's trusted SEO resellers in Australia, is a testament to the company’s growing global partnerships and impact.

- About Daily Life Forever52

Daily Life Forever52 is an international cosmetics brand that has become a favourite among professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. With an expansive range of affordable, high-performance products tailored for a wide range of skin tones, the brand stands out for its inclusive approach and trend-forward innovation. Its growing popularity in India and overseas markets is driven by both product excellence and effective digital brand building.

The collaboration with Savit Interactive aimed to create awareness, increase online sales, and build a robust digital ecosystem for the brand. With this campaign, Forever52 reinforced its position as a go-to brand in the beauty and cosmetics space.

- About Savit Interactive

Savit Interactive is a full-service Digital Marketing Agency headquartered in Mumbai, with operational footprints across India, Australia, the United States, and the UK. With over two decades of experience, Savit delivers end-to-end digital marketing solutions including SEO, performance marketing, paid social, web analytics, e-commerce consulting, and brand strategy.

As a trusted SEO reseller, Savit partners with agencies and enterprises to provide scalable SEO services that drive traffic, boost visibility, and fuel long-term business growth. Their white-label SEO programs are tailored to suit startups, SMEs, and large enterprises, enabling partners to expand their offerings without additional infrastructure investment.

Recognized as a leading digital marketing agency in Australia, Savit stands out for its client-first philosophy, innovation-driven execution, and focus on measurable outcomes. Their diverse portfolio includes clients across beauty, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, real estate, and finance sectors.

With a team of 80+ digital specialists, Savit Interactive has become synonymous with marketing transformation and award-winning performance. Their work continues to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in the digital landscape.

To explore Savit Interactive’s award-winning digital solutions or discuss your brand’s growth strategy, visit www.savit.au.

