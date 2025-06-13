Global Large Language Models (LLMs) In Education Market To Reach $24.19 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 47.7%

Large Language Models (LLMs) In Education Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Driving The Large Language Models LLMs In Education Market And Where Is It Headed?

The large language models LLMs in education market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It is predicted to grow from $3.44 billion in 2024 to $5.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 47.9%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing adoption of hybrid and online learning environments, rising demand for automated assessment and feedback, need for language support in diverse educational settings, rising focus on student engagement and retention, and need for scalable and efficient teaching solutions.

According to the report, the market size is expected to see exponential growth in the future. It will grow to $24.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 47.7%. The growth is driven by increasing internet penetration, rise in online learning platforms, growth in edtech investments, enhanced natural language processing capabilities, and demand for personalized learning experiences. Major trends include advancements in natural language processing NLP technology, AI-driven content generation, integration of LLMs in learning management systems, integration of generative AI in curricula, and LLM-based tutoring systems.

What Impact Is Online Learning Having On This Large Language Models LLMs In Education Market?

The rise in online learning is anticipated to propel the growth of the large language models LLMs in education market in the future. Online learning is the process of acquiring knowledge or skills through internet-based platforms and digital resources, allowing learners to access educational content remotely. The impact of online learning is largely due to increasing internet accessibility, which allows more people to access academic content from anywhere, anytime, removing traditional barriers related to location and infrastructure. LLMs in education enhance online learning by offering personalized, scalable, and interactive learning experiences, enabling students to access tailored support and instant feedback.

Who Are The Major Players In The Large Language Models LLMs In Education Market?

Major companies operating in the large language models LLMs in education market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Coursera Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Xebia Group B.V., Duolingo Inc., Quizlet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Matellio Inc., Khan Academy Inc., edX LLC, Belitsoft LLC, Mathpresso Inc., Markovate Inc., Addepto sp. z o.o., Century-Tech Limited, Merlyn Mind Inc., Cognii Inc., Squirrel Ai Learning, Pearson plc, and OpenAI L.P.

What Moves Are Key Industry Players Making In The Large Language Models LLMs In Education Market?

Industry players are focusing on developing innovative models such as math-specific large language models to enhance personalized learning experiences and improve problem-solving capabilities for students. For instance, in January 2024, Mathpresso, a South Korea-based educational technology company, announced the development of its math-specific large language model, MathGPT, which set a new world record in mathematical performance, outperforming existing benchmarks. Its success underlines the growing adoption and potential of LLMs in education, particularly in STEM learning, where AI models enhance problem-solving capabilities and personalized tutoring.

What Are The Major Segments Of The Large Language Models LLMs In Education Market?

The large language models LLMs in education market report features the following segments –

1 By Components: Solutions, Services

2 By Technologies: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Other Technologies

3 By Applications: Chatbots And Virtual Assistants, Content Generation, Personalized Learning, Automated Grading And Assessment, Language Translation, Sentiment Analysis, Other Applications

4 By End User: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Training And Learning

Subsegments:

1 By Solutions: Artificial Intelligence-Based Tutoring Systems, Intelligent Content Creation Tools, Assessment And Feedback Tools, Personalized Learning Platforms, Language Translation Solutions, Virtual Teaching Assistants, Learning Management Systems LMS With Artificial Intelligence

2 By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Integration Services, Customization And Development Services

Where Is The Growth Concentrated Regionally In The Large Language Models LLMs In Education Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the large language models LLMs in education market. The report also covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

