Promo Direct Launches Wellness Kits for International Men’s Health Week

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, the leader in the promotional products industry, has announced the launch of its new line of wellness kits in honor of International Men’s Health Week. These thoughtfully curated kits are designed to promote health awareness, support employee well-being, and boost engagement in the workplace.

Timed to align with International Men’s Health Week (June 9-15), which leads up to Father’s Day (June 15), the initiative encourages companies to recognize and support the men in their workforce. The wellness kits include practical items that promote healthier routines and spark conversations around physical and mental health in professional settings.

Promo Direct sees this as an opportunity for organizations to show appreciation and foster a culture of care. In many workplaces, Father’s Day often passes without acknowledgment. This year, employers can take a proactive step by celebrating the occasion and reinforcing their commitment to employee wellness through these customized kits.

Beyond traditional branding, these kits offer a range of practical items tailored to promote daily well-being. Companies can select from high-quality reusable water bottles to encourage hydration, compact fitness resistance bands for quick desk workouts, or premium journals for mindfulness and stress management. Other thoughtful additions might include soothing aromatherapy balms, healthy snack options, or branded sun protection essentials, all designed to support a holistic approach to employee health.

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct: "We believe promotional items should go beyond branding. This wellness initiative is about helping companies make meaningful connections with their teams while promoting values that truly matter. We’re proud to support workplaces that prioritize health and well-being."

Each kit can be personalized with a company’s logo and message, making it not just a gift but a tool for reinforcing brand identity in a thoughtful way. Whether handed out at wellness events, team meetings, or as part of a Father’s Day recognition effort, these kits are designed to leave a lasting impact.

About Promo Direct

Established in 1991, Promo Direct is a leading provider of custom promotional products. With a vast selection of branded items and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company supports marketing campaigns, employee engagement efforts, and event promotions across industries. Promo Direct is dedicated to offering smart, timely solutions that keep brands visible and valued.

