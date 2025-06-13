Employees of the Year recognized by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources

SCDNR EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR [pictured L-R] Brian Johnson, Gerard Givens, Anna Huckabee Smith, Dawn Beaver, and Pearse Webster. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources

Five honored by state agency for 2024

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) recognized five of its best as EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR 2024. The awards being presented at SCDNR’s Wateree Range, Friday, June 6, 2025.“To say these DNR employees are sterling recipients of this state award is understating the fact,” said Dr. Tom Mullikin, director of SCDNR. “These five individuals are examples to all of us and they are vitally important members of what is widely held to be one of the premier wildlife, marine, and natural resources agencies in the nation.”SCDNR’s EMPLOYEES OF THE YEAR are Brian Johnson, Executive Office Employee of the Year; Gerard Givens, Law Enforcement Employee of the Year; Anna Huckabee Smith, Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Employee of the Year (Huckabee-Smith is also the recipient of SCDNR Employee of the Year honors); Dawn Beaver, Land-Water-Conservation Employee of the Year; and Pearse Webster, Marine Resources Employee of the Year.SCDNR is the state agency responsible for protecting and managing the state’s natural and cultural resources, from fish and wildlife to plants and special places. With over 1,100 employees working across all of the Palmetto State’s 46 counties, SCDNR’s mission is to serve as the principal advocate for and steward of S.C.’s natural resources.Located in Eastover, S.C., the Wateree Range is a public shooting range located in Richland County that is owned, operated, and supervised by SCDNR. The range currently only offers shotgun sports: including skeet, trap, five-stand, and sporting clays. The range also features a 25-yard pistol range and 100-yard rifle range.– For more information about SCDNR, please visit – https://www.dnr.sc.gov/

