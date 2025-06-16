UC Group Launches Four New Websites Across Company Portfolio to Better Serve Clients

The new UC Group homepage The new National Consolidation Services homepage The new Unlimited Carrier website

The UC Group family of companies launches four new websites to better serve clients

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UC Group has launched four new client-focused websites within their portfolio of supply chain, transportation/logistics and technology companies, encompassing UC Group's corporate site, Unlimited Carrier (asset based fleet), National Consolidation Services (retail consolidation, freight brokerage and 3PL) and Truck Service Point (truck and trailer repair).This coordinated launch marks a major step forward in UC Group’s mission to bring greater clarity, accessibility and support to its customers and partners. “Our businesses have grown and evolved over the last 25-plus years, and it is time for our digital presence to reflect that.” said Brian J. Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at UC Group. “Each of our brands now has its own dedicated website that better tells its own story, showcases its own areas of excellence, and makes it easier for new and existing customers to connect with the right team, not to mention now offering immediate self-service functionality for those that require it.”Website Focus:• Clear breakdowns of each company’s services and capabilities.• Streamlined ways to get in touch or request support.• A commitment to transparency, efficiency and ethics.• Easy client access features for those that require it.• Weekly blogs related to industry news.The new UC Group corporate website now serves as a hub for the overall portfolio, while each operating company’s new individual website offers a deep dive into their specific expertise. Unlimited Carrier: Asset-based freight transportation services. National Consolidation Services (NCS): Retail LTL consolidation, full-service Truckload (TL) and Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) brokerage, short and long-term warehousing and related 3PL services. Truck Service Point: Heavy-duty truck and trailer repair services."With a unified look and feel, increased functionality and a strong commitment to our corporate values, the new websites provide a glimpse into what makes UC Group special," says Smith. "We are focused now more than ever on not just targeting one area of our client's business, but offering strategic, customized, cost-effective and efficient supply chain solutions. Every client, regardless of spend, receives the care and dedication they deserve, no matter what their industry is." states Brian J. Smith, UC Group's Chief Commercial Officer.As the UC Group expands its digital presence to enhance its market penetration across various industry sectors, As a leader in the retail consolidation sector for some of the leading retail brands in the U.S., UC Group's National Consolidation Services (NCS) will focus on retail partner expansion as a key next step in the company's growth strategy to further help existing and new clients become more efficient and reduce their costs, while also expanding its carrier partners within the NCS Brokerage division. In addition, UC Group's asset-based fleet, Unlimited Carrier, will continue its momentum in the ever-changing logistics landscape by continuing to grow its dedicated fleet and lane offerings to manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, as well as taking the next step in enhancing efficiency through sustainability measures.For more information, please visit the new sites at the links below.UC Group: www.uc.groupUnlimited Carrier: www.unlimitedcarrier.com National Consolidation Services: www.ncss.net Truck Service Point: www.truckservicepoint.com

