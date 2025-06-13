Commendation Ceremony of "FreeWiFi.MO" Program Successfully Held

MACAU, June 13 - The Commendation Ceremony of "FreeWiFi.MO" Program, organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), was held on June 13 at 3:00 PM in the lecture hall of the Communications Museum. To recognize the efforts of participating organizations in providing convenient free Wi-Fi services to residents and visitors, as well as their contributions to enhancing network quality and expanding coverage, CTT presented certificates of appreciation to representatives of the participating organizations. Awards were also given to 11 outstanding organizations.

In her speech, CTT Director Lau Wai Meng stated that since the launch of the "FreeWiFi.MO" program at the end of 2017, it has received support from organizations across various sectors. The number of participating organizations has grown from an initial 4 to 74, with service points increasing from approximately 280 to 587. An additional 100 taxi service points will join the program on June 16. The "FreeWiFi.MO" service points cover government venues, tourist attractions, public transportation facilities, commercial establishments, hotels, and other locations, with the program progressing successfully. Moving forward, CTT will continue to promote awareness and participation in the "FreeWiFi.MO" program through diverse approaches, encouraging more organizations to join and collectively build a more convenient and efficient free Wi-Fi service in Macao.

The ceremony featured the "High-Speed Service Award" and the "Service Coverage Award" to commend eight organizations providing high-speed service points (with 100% connectivity and speeds of 50 Mbps) and three organizations with the highest number of service points, respectively. The recipients of the "High-Speed Service Award" (in no particular order) are: China Guangfa Bank Macau Branch, MGM, Jai Alai Hotel, Hotel Guia, Hotel Beverly Plaza, Harbourview Hotel, Wynn Macau, Limited, and Venetian Cotai Limited. The recipients of the "Service Coverage Award" (in no particular order) are: Macau Radio Taxi Services Limited, Macau Telecommunications Company Limited, and Cultural Affairs Bureau.

During the event, representatives of the award-winning organizations shared the latest applications of Wi-Fi in supporting their development and their experiences in participating in the program. This fostered exchanges among the organizations, providing new ideas for expanding Wi-Fi services and collectively advancing the future development of the "FreeWiFi.MO" program.