IXT launches new full MVNO to simplify global IoT connectivity

Henning Solberg (left), CEO and CTO, Raymond Berntsen (right), CSO

Telecom company IXT is launching with global ambitions, aiming to deliver secure, scalable and seamless M2M and IoT connectivity through its own core network.

We’re a challenger brand with strong technical foundations and a clear vision to become a leading provider of global IoT connectivity.” — Raymond Berntsen

OSLO, NORWAY, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company is founded in Norway by successful telco founders Raymond Berntsen and Henning Solberg, who bring decades of industry experience to the company. With this new venture, they aim to provide modern, future-proof connectivity for IoT-driven businesses across the globe. IXT operates as a full MVNO with its own core network infrastructure, spanning multiple continents.“Our mission is to simplify IoT connectivity for our customers,” says Henning Solberg, co-founder, CEO and CTO of IXT. “By building our own core network, we have full control over the technology and the services we can offer. With IXT, customers get SIM cards that connect their IoT devices — with all the flexibility, performance and security features the market expects today.”Powering the connected industries of tomorrowIXT enters a competitive market, but one that’s growing fast. As more industries go digital, the demand for IoT connectivity is accelerating across a wide range of sectors. IXT targets customers in smart cities, electric mobility, logistics, energy, agriculture and industrial automation. Industries where secure, reliable and flexible connectivity is business-critical and must work seamlessly across borders.“We’re a challenger brand with strong technical foundations and a clear vision to become a leading provider of global IoT connectivity,” says Raymond Berntsen, CSO of IXT.“Our solutions give customers the ability to scale internationally — and we reflect that by building an experienced and knowledgeable team with presence both in Norway and abroad.”IXT’s platform leverages multi-IMSI and eSIM capabilities, providing seamless access to over 600 mobile networks across 190+ countries, with advanced mitigation for permanent roaming restrictions. The company’s SecureNet solution offers enterprise-grade private networking, VPNs, and direct cloud integration (AWS, Azure, GCP), ensuring data privacy and regulatory compliance.Built in Norway. Ready for the world.IXT is headquartered in Norway with subsidiaries in Sweden, Netherlands and Germany. Further expansion with local presence in the US and Asia is already underway.“We’re ambitious and believe we’re launching at exactly the right time. What makes this unique is that we’re building a next-generation core network from scratch in 2025,” says Solberg.“The market and technology have evolved dramatically since last time we did this — and that allows us to deliver a connectivity platform built for tomorrow’s needs. We’re combining the best of security, flexibility and global reach while simplifying complexity for our customers. That means businesses can focus on innovation and growth, without worrying about technical limitations or borders.”

