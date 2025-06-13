Five Financial Stars Win Gold at UK’s First Gala Awards for Financial Capability

Picture attachment shows left to right Leon Ward, CEO of Money Ready; Author Fleur Iannazzo; Maddy Keaveney and Harriet Boland from The Economist Educational Foundation, Stephanie Fitzgerald and Katherine Tilsed from The Money Charity; Michael Gilmore Fou

Five financial education, inclusion and literacy initiatives have each won a top award at the Inaugural UK Gala awards for Financial Capability.

It’s a joy for the LFBF to partner with a like-minded team at The MAIAs in order to celebrate the fantastic work being done to tackle the chronic challenge of financial capability” — Shelley Doorey-Williams

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five financial education, inclusion and literacy initiatives have each won a top award at the Inaugural UK Gala awards for Financial Capability. It is believed that these are the first ever awards to recognize those working in this field in the UK. The awards were jointly conceived by the London Foundation for Banking & Finance (LFBF) and the global Money Awareness & Inclusion Awards (The MAIAs) and presented at London’s historic Guildhall – Livery Hall on the evening of 12th June 2025.

Over one hundred guests from the banking, finance, voluntary and charity sectors joined hosts Shelley Doorey-Williams, CEO of the LFBF and Michael Gilmore, Founder of The MAIAs, for the occasion.

The five award winners are:

1. Best Book UK: The Money Pizza, written by Fleur Iannazzo - a clear, accessible take on personal finance for those overwhelmed by traditional advice.

2. Best Content (UK): The Economist Educational Foundation’s Topical Talk programme, which empowers 10 – 16 year olds to understand economic issues and make informed financial decisions. The Foundation aims to reach half a million UK students by 2026.

3. Best Project for UK Underserved Communities (For Profit): Money House, a multi-pronged initiative from Aberdeen. Over 4,000 young people have benefited, with reduced financial distress, increased savings and a 91% projected rate into work or training.

4. Best Project for UK Underserved Communities (Non-Profit): The Money Charity, which is making financial education inclusive through activity-based workshops designed for individuals with learning difficulties.

5. Best UK Closing the Gender Gap: GAIN – Girls Are Investors, which is boosting career ambition among young women and non-binary students through its Investment Challenge for students in years 10 – 13 in England and Wales. The programme reached over 740 students in 2025.

Shelley Doorey-Williams comments: “It’s a joy for the LFBF to partner with a like-minded team at The MAIAs in order to celebrate the fantastic work being done to tackle the chronic challenge of financial capability. In addition, by bringing our guests and winners together in person, we hope to spark new ideas, create new connections and increase the momentum around a shared ambition for even greater, faster change.”

Michael Gilmore adds: “The MAIAs are global awards and these five winners represent the very best of the UK. I’m humbled by the hard work and dedication of all our winners, and by all those working to make money better for others. I’m also delighted to be working with the LFBF to showcase these outstanding projects in person. Congratulations all!”

Notes to Editors

1. The London Foundation for Banking & Finance (LFBF) is a registered charity incorporated by Royal Charter. It was founded in 1879 by a group of City-based bank workers who came together to establish leadership and professional practice principles for the industry. Today, its charitable purpose is the advancement of knowledge of and education in financial services, and the conduct and publication of research for public benefit. It awards Chartered status to individuals who demonstrate the highest level of professional competence and is also home to the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation (CSFI): a think-tank focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the finance sector. www.lfbf.org.uk

2. The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (The MAIAs) are the world’s pre-eminent financial literacy and education awards, designed to spotlight and support those making a real difference in helping people understand and benefit from money. By celebrating these achievements, the MAIAs aim to inspire a global movement toward better financial awareness and inclusion. For the 2025 awards, 20 expert judges received more than 200 entries from a record-breaking 45 countries, shortlisting 119 finalists across 17 categories. The five UK winners represent the top achievements of entries from the UK. https://www.maiawards.org/

Contact

Sue Primmer, Director of Communications, LFBF: 07942 264020 sprimmer@lfbf.org.uk

Picture attachment shows left to right

Leon Ward, CEO of Money Ready; Author Fleur Iannazzo; Maddy Keaveney and Harriet Boland from The Economist Educational Foundation, Stephanie Fitzgerald and Katherine Tilsed from The Money Charity; Michael Gilmore Founder of The MAIAs and LFBF CEO Shelley Doorey-Wiliams; Kirsty Brownlie from Aberdeen; Tasha Hoskins and Sherin Griesser from GAIN – Girls Are Investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.