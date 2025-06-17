leagend Expands Its Trusted Battery Tester Lineup with the BA107

leagend BA107 leagend BA2000 leagend battery tester BA4000 leagend battery testers leagend

leagend continues to expand its acclaimed battery diagnostics range with the launch of the BA107 12V Battery Tester

leagend battery tester series has earned a strong reputation in international markets for delivering the highest precision results in the industry. ” — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend continues to expand its acclaimed battery diagnostics range with the launch of the BA107 12V Battery Tester — a fast, precise, and easy-to-use tool built for today’s automotive technicians and battery specialists.A Complete, Smart Battery Testing Toolleagend BA107 offers comprehensive battery diagnostics in a portable, user-friendly device. It accurately evaluates Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage, State of Charge (SoC), and State of Health (SoH), delivering fast, clear results for both vehicle owners and workshop professionals.Not limited to just the battery, leagend BA107 also conducts precise evaluations of the starting and charging systems of a vehicle, detecting potential faults before they lead to operational issues. Users can review historical data via the device’s automatic memory function, which stores recent test results for reference and tracking.A standout feature of leagend BA107 is its quick test mode, allowing for repeated assessments within seconds — an invaluable tool for workshops conducting batch testing, or for fleet operators needing efficient diagnostics across multiple vehicles.Performance that Excels Across Temperature ExtremesWhat truly differentiates leagend BA107 from conventional battery testers is its ability to deliver consistent, accurate results under extreme temperature conditions. The device operates reliably within a broad -10°C to 60°C (14°F to 140°F) temperature range, thanks to its built-in automatic temperature compensation system.Battery performance is highly sensitive to ambient temperature, with cold conditions reducing a battery’s starting power and hot climates accelerating battery wear. leagend BA107’s temperature compensation ensures readings remain precise whether it’s a frosty morning start in northern climates or a summer afternoon in desert regions.This resilience makes leagend BA107 an ideal diagnostic companion for professionals working in diverse environments — from vehicle repair shops and fleet maintenance facilities to outdoor service stations and RV or boat users who require on-the-spot, reliable diagnostics wherever they are.Built-In Protections for Safe OperationIn addition to its diagnostic capabilities, leagend BA107 is designed with safety in mind. It features reverse connection protection, short circuit protection, and durable test leads, reducing risks during testing. Its wide input voltage range (8V–30V) provides flexibility for checking various lead-acid starting batteries, including AGM, EFB, GEL, and conventional flooded batteries.Joining a Legacy of Precision Battery Testers from leagend The leagend BA107 strengthens leagend’s expanding portfolio of high-precision battery testers, which cover a range of testing needs from entry-level models to professional-grade diagnostic tools.Notable models in the product line include: leagend BA2000 : A dual-system tester for 12V and 24V batteries with a built-in thermal printer for instant report generation. leagend BA4000 : An all-in-one solution for battery and vehicle electrical system diagnostics, supporting multiple languages and advanced data recording features.leagend battery tester series has earned a strong reputation in international markets for delivering the highest precision results in the industry. Each model is engineered with intelligent diagnostic algorithms, robust safety protections, and user-centric interfaces — qualities that have made them a preferred choice for automotive professionals, battery distributors, and equipment rental services globally.To learn more about leagend BA107 or to explore leagend’s full range of professional battery testers, visit: https://leagend.com/collections/battery-tester About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a top technology-driven manufacturer specializing in automotive diagnostic and battery management tools. With more than 20 years of industry leadership, the company is recognized globally for its OBD II diagnostic tools, battery testers, battery monitors, and intelligent battery chargers. leagend’s products are trusted for their precision, durability, and innovative designs, backed by robust R&D and manufacturing expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.