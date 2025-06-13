Eastern Cape Government update on response and recovery following severe weather conditions

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, under the leadership of Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, continues to lead a coordinated and intensive response and recovery to the devastating severe weather conditions that have affected multiple districts across the province since Monday this week.

As of today 12 June, 57 fatalities have been reported across the province with the O.R. Tambo District Municipality accounting for 51 while six (6) of the fatalities are in the Amathole District Municipality. Bodies are being held at the Mthatha Forensic Mortuary, with identification efforts currently underway. A reception area has been set up at Sir Henry Elliot Hall to offer counselling to affected families.

Approximately 1,000 people have been displaced in the Amathole District alone and are being sheltered in community facilities. Relief measures including food, blankets, and water have been distributed. The Provincial Government, working with municipalities and social partners, continues to provide essential services to affected residents. Primary Health Care (PHC) services are being provided to displaced people, and emergency medical referrals are being coordinated where necessary.

Areas in the OR Tambo District Municipality such as Slovo Park and Decoligny Village in Mthatha have been hard hit by these severe weather conditions. In Mthatha, 38 peoples were successfully rescued through the combined efforts of EMS, SAPS, and volunteer organisations. Two helicopters, search and rescue vehicles, K9 units, and technical rescue teams have been deployed.

In Joe Gqabi District, heavy snow has led to road closures. In Alfred Nzo District and surrounding areas, critical infrastructure such as roads, clinics, schools, and hospitals has been severely impacted.

Furthermore, at least 127 schools across 10 districts and about 20 health facilities have suffered damages. Assessment and mapping of affected schools are ongoing, while restoration efforts for power, water supply, and road infrastructure are currently underway with the support of engineering teams.

Premier Mabuyane has on behalf of the provincial government expressed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and reiterated government’s commitment to restoring safety and dignity to affected communities.

