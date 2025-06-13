MEC Tertuis Simmers presents new Provincial Roads Delivery Model for Overberg District Municipality

The Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, together with officials from the provincial Department of Infrastructure, continued the province-wide roadshow to introduce the new Provincial Roads Delivery Model. The latest engagement was held with road workers, municipal officials, councillors, and mayors of the Overberg District Municipality (ODM), following similar sessions in the Garden Route, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, and West Coast districts.

This strategic re-evaluation of the roads delivery model, previously implemented through district municipalities, is underpinned by a comprehensive five-year assessment of performance and value for money for the residents of the Western Cape.

“Through our evaluations, we observed that each district operates uniquely, and in the Overberg, there is a distinct and commendable focus on people. The full attendance at today’s session reflects the strong support from leadership to ensure that staff are engaged and directly informed,” Minister Simmers remarked.

He further explained, “The introduction of the new Provincial Roads Delivery Model marks a fundamental shift in how road infrastructure will be managed across the province. This model phases out the road agency function of district municipalities. While standardisation remains critical, I assess each case on its own merits, guided by the principles of cost-efficiency, value for money, and service excellence.”

Highlighting the Overberg District Municipality’s performance, Minister Simmers stated, “ODM has consistently delivered high-quality work, met annual targets, and provided good value for money. In instances where targets were not met, the deviations were transparently documented and approved. Given this track record, the road function will not be absorbed back into the provincial department. ODM will retain its current role, subject to a renewed contractual framework and a more robust monitoring and evaluation process.”

Minister Simmers acknowledged the tangible outcomes of ODM’s performance: “Because of the district’s proven capacity and commitment, we have responsibly increased the roads budget allocation in the Overberg from R77.09 million in 2016/17 to R162.57 million for the 2025/26 financial year. More significantly, we are now in a position to explore how ODM can support other municipalities in fulfilling their road-related mandates.”

Reflecting on the Minister’s comments, Executive Mayor of the Overberg District Municipality, Alderman Sakkie Franken, expressed his appreciation: “Every apple, ton of canola, and grain from our region depends on road infrastructure. Every tourist that visits supports job creation but they need safe, accessible roads. I am proud of the ODM roads team and even more proud today that our efforts are being recognised at provincial level. We are eager to partner with the Western Cape Government and the private sector to achieve our ambitious targets, especially given the extent of our gravel road network.”

In closing, Minister Simmers emphasised the broader impact of the new delivery model: “With quality roads comes investment. Investment drives infrastructure development. Infrastructure development creates jobs. Jobs bring dignity and improved well-being to our communities.”

