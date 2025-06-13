APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for March 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 March 2025.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the quarter were:

March 2024 March 2025 Year-on-year change Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) 39.4 40.0 1.3% Total assets ($bn) 6,205.8 6,545.9 5.5% Total capital base ($bn) 449.0 456.7 1.7% Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) 2,192.9 2,236.3 2.0% Total capital ratio 20.5% 20.4% -0.05 points Liquidity coverage ratio 136.6% 136.0% -0.6 points Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.7% 16.7% -1.0 points Net stable funding ratio 118.2% 117.4% -0.8 points

Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2

ADIs' residential property exposures March 2024 March 2025 Year-on-year change Total credit outstanding ($bn) 2,230.0 2,349.7 5.4% Owner-occupied loans - share 67.8% 67.6% -0.15 points Investment loans - share 30.3% 30.4% 0.14 points Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share 17.8% 17.0% -0.77 points Loans 30-89 days past due - share 0.66% 0.60% -0.06 points Non-performing loans 0.96% 1.08% 0.12 points

ADIs’ new loans funded during the quarter March 2024 March 2025 Year-on-year change New loans funded ($bn) 131.1 154.7 18.0% New owner-occupied loans funded - share 64.6% 64.3% -0.31 points New investment loans funded - share 33.2% 33.5% 0.27 points New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share 31.1% 30.3% -0.75 points New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share 5.2% 5.3% 0.07 points

Key commercial property statistics for the quarter were:

March 2024 March 2025 Year-on-year change Commercial property exposure limits ($bn) 451.0 483.7 7.3% Commercial property exposures ($bn) 420.1 448.4 6.8%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios.

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.