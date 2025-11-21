APRA releases response to minor framework updates for ADIs, insurers and RSE licensees
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a response to consultation on proposed minor amendments to the prudential and reporting framework for authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs), insurers and registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees.
The response letter issued today follows the release of the proposed update for consultation in September 2025. These minor updates help APRA keep the prudential framework up-to-date between comprehensive reviews.
The letter to industry, finalised prudential and reporting standards and non-confidential submissions are available on the APRA website at: Minor updates to the prudential framework.
