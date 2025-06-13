Patricia Lara Ladd Announces Press Conference in LA, Reveals Amazon Bestseller Book 'Negocios con Propósito' on June 18

Patricia Lara Ladd announces Negocios con Propósito, now an Amazon bestseller and available online

The author and entrepreneur shares insights from her journey and introduces her new book documenting immigration, business leadership, and personal resilience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A press conference will be held on Wednesday, June 18 at 5 PM at El Salto del Fraile in Downey, California, to recognize the release of the book Negocios con Propósito, written by Patricia Lara Ladd . The event follows the book’s performance as an Amazon bestseller across five categories.Patricia Lara Ladd announces Negocios con Propósito, now an Amazon bestseller and available online.Negocios con Propósito documents the personal and professional experiences of Patricia Lara Ladd, who migrated from Peru to the United States at age 18. The book outlines her early challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border and her long-term efforts in establishing a business career in the United States. It provides a first-person account of navigating immigration, entrepreneurship, and cultural transition.Lara Ladd went on to build a communications agency that has received recognition from several institutions, including NASA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Los Angeles Business Journal. The press conference will provide context for her published work and allow media to ask questions about the book’s development and reception.Negocios con Propósito is currently available on Kindle and in print across the United States, Mexico, Latin America, and Spain. It is positioned as a resource for individuals interested in immigrant experiences, business ownership, and personal development.Press Conference Details:What: Media availability and remarks regarding Negocios con Propósito, an Amazon bestseller bookWhen: Wednesday, June 18 at 5 PMWhere: El Salto del Fraile Peruvian Restaurant, 7639 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241Who Should Attend: Media outlets, journalists, digital publications, business reporters, and local press

