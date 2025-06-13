Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Manager

Apply for job Long term strategic role on Australia’s flagship program investing in education development in Lao PDR.

Opportunity to go beyond Program MEL by contributing to capacity building for the Ministry of Education and Sports in Lao PDR in evidence-based decision making. Contribute to a world where people, communities and the planet thrive. Tetra Tech International Development is a leading development consulting firm working with government, businesses, and NGOs to solve complex development challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. For more information please visit our website The Program Phase 2 of the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) Program builds on the successful 7-year partnership between the Government of Australia and Government of Lao PDR in Phase 1 with the goal that “more primary school-aged children in Lao PDR, particularly those experiencing disadvantage, demonstrate increased engagement in learning and improved learning outcomes”. BEQUAL Phase 2 continues to directly support the education priorities of the Lao Government described in the Education and Sports Sector Development Plan and is aligned to the strategic directions set out in Australia’s International Development Policy 2023. BEQUAL Phase 1 (2015-2022) was focused on supporting MoES to revise the national primary curriculum to integrate a student-centred approach in which student engagement and learning is facilitated through activities, hands-on experience, and practical application. With BEQUAL support, MoES developed accompanying teaching and learning materials for teachers and students and rolled out nationwide curriculum orientation training for in-service teachers. With the completion of the primary curriculum revision in school-year 2023-24, BEQUAL Phase 2 has shifted focus to establishing a system for teachers’ continuing professional development (CPD) that is school-based and responsive to locally-identified needs. Three Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) and 30 districts in their catchment areas are receiving targeted support to design and implement the new CPD system. BEQUAL Phase 2 continues to focus on ensuring gender equality and promoting inclusive education across all activities. The opportunity The MEL Manager is responsible for implementing the Program’s Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) system across all areas and themes. This includes planning, managing, and delivering program reports in various formats. The MEL Manager will collaborate with stakeholders to monitor, evaluate, and report on the Program’s achievements and outcomes. They will also promote the use of MEL data for continuous improvement, ensuring that performance information informs strategic and operational decisions. The MEL Manager will train and support Program staff and partners in the MEL system, as well as in data collection, analysis, and reporting. They will ensure compliance with DFAT MEL standards and work to incorporate Gender Equality, Disability, and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) performance information throughout the program. Your Role: Lead the BEQUAL Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) team in Vientiane and other regions, and manage short-term research and evaluation contracts.

Oversee the effective implementation of BEQUAL’s MEL system and Results Framework, ensuring they meet DFAT standards and the needs of BEQUAL and its partners.

Lead the Inclusive Teaching and Learning Study, which is a mixed-method evaluation for BEQUAL 2.

Prepare and ensure the quality of all Program reports, including digital dashboards and presentations, in collaboration with management and program staff.

Assist BEQUAL and DFAT team members in developing and using monitoring methods and tools.

Help the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) create effective MEL tools and data collection strategies.

Support targeted research and analysis based on new priorities and preparations for a possible Phase 3. Ministry of Education and Sports

No.1 Lanexang Ave, Vientiane Capital

Lao People's Democratic Republic Telephone: +856-30 5412422

