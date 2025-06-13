A Safe Alabama Is a Secure Future for Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey hosted a ceremonial signing of the Safe Alabama public safety legislative package, which was her number one priority during the 2025 legislative session. The package is a bold, pro-law enforcement initiative aimed at cracking down on violent crime and protecting Alabama families. State leaders, law enforcement officers and public safety advocates joined the governor in celebrating this major step for public safety in Alabama. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

