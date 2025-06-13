Lebanon at a Crossroads: Sovereignty, Hizballah's Disarmament, and the Road to Reform

MEI Senior Fellow Paul Salem joins the program to assess Lebanon’s rapidly shifting political landscape. With a new president and government promising to enact reforms and reassert sovereignty, Lebanon faces a daunting agenda: disarming Hizballah, rebuilding institutions, navigating regional diplomacy, and restoring the economy. Salem offers on-the-ground insight from Beirut, unpacks the fragility of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, and outlines how international actors--from the US to Iran--are shaping the country’s future. Recorded June 9, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.