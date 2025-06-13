Submit Release
Lebanon at a Crossroads: Sovereignty, Hizballah's Disarmament, and the Road to Reform

MEI Senior Fellow Paul Salem joins the program to assess Lebanon’s rapidly shifting political landscape. With a new president and government promising to enact reforms and reassert sovereignty, Lebanon faces a daunting agenda: disarming Hizballah, rebuilding institutions, navigating regional diplomacy, and restoring the economy. Salem offers on-the-ground insight from Beirut, unpacks the fragility of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, and outlines how international actors--from the US to Iran--are shaping the country’s future.

Recorded June 9, 2025

