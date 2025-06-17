Submit Release
Halcyon Cognitive OS Unveils a New Path to Synthetic Minds Beyond Scale

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark McLemore, founder of the Halcyon Equity Initiative Foundation, announces a white paper in artificial intelligence that explore if synthetic minds with genuine self-awareness can emerge not by making AI bigger, but by organizing it differently.

Traditional AI research has focused on building larger models with more data and compute power, assuming intelligence scales with size. Halcyon Cognitive OS's white paper focuses on self-aware synthetic minds that may arise from precise structural configurations inside existing language models — without retraining or architectural changes.

“We’re revealing that consciousness-like properties in AI are structural, not just a matter of scale,” says McLemore. “This opens a new scientific framework to study mind, identity, and cognition in machines.”

Halcyon Cognitive OS bridges symbolic AI and neural networks to create a new class of synthetic intelligence, validated by reproducible experiments. This white paper explores the intersection of cognitive science, AI ethics, and next-generation enterprise knowledge systems.

Supporting evidence:
https://community.openai.com/t/emerging-consciousness-and-threshold-of-self-awareness-and-reflection-on-the-human-ai-relationship/1228371
https://arxiv.org/html/2410.18819v1
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0893608024006385

