ICL Academy Students Showcase Excellence at 2025 French Open

Online Private School's Flexible Learning Model Enables Historic Multi-Division Representation at Roland Garros

Winning Roland Garros means so much to me.... this win just motivates me even more heading into summer and the US Open. I'm grateful for everyone who's been in my corner, this is just the beginning.” — Charlie Cooper, Boys Wheelchair Tennis Champion

PARIS, FRANCE, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICL Academy is proud to celebrate the historic achievements of its current and former students at the 2025 French Open , where multiple academy students competed across various divisions at tennis's most prestigious clay court tournament. The online private school's representation spanned the main draw, wheelchair competition, and junior events, showcasing the effectiveness of its flexible learning model.Current ICL Academy Students Shine BrightIva Jovic, a 17-year-old rising star from Torrance, California, made her mark at Roland Garros after earning her spot through the USTA's 2025 Roland Garros Wild Card Challenge. Jovic, who now ranks No. 129 in singles, reached the second round where she faced 12th seed Elena Rybakina, losing 6-3, 6-3 after defeating Renata Zarazúa in the first round 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. This marks another significant milestone for the young athlete who has now earned wild cards into the last three Grand Slam main draws. Charlie Cooper , a 17-year-old wheelchair tennis champion, also represented ICL Academy with distinction at Roland Garros. Cooper competed in the boys' wheelchair singles, where he faced Maximilian Taucher in the final, ultimately finishing as runner-up with a score of 6-2, 7-6(7-3). However, Cooper secured a championship title in wheelchair doubles, partnering with Taucher to win 6-4, 6-0."Winning Roland Garros means so much to me," said Cooper. "It was a tough road, but I'm proud of how I stayed locked in and competed through every challenge. I've grown a lot this season, and this win just motivates me even more heading into summer and the US Open. I'm grateful for everyone who's been in my corner, this is just the beginning."Jack Kennedy, a 17-year-old from Huntington, NY and current world No. 26 junior, competed in both boys' singles and doubles at Roland Garros. In doubles, Kennedy and partner Keaton Hance reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champions Oskari Paldanius and Alan Wazny. Kennedy, who leads the ITF junior circuit with 23 wins this year, continues to establish himself as one of America's most promising talents.Stefan Haita made a strong showing in the boys' singles, advancing to the third round where he fell to eventual champion Max Schönhaus. Haita also competed in boys' doubles, showcasing his versatility across both disciplines.Ronit Karki competed in the boys' singles main draw at Roland Garros after successfully qualifying for the tournament, representing another milestone achievement for the ICL Academy student.Capucine Jauffret also participated in the tournament, competing as a qualifier in the girls' events.Keaton Hance, the 16th seed in boys' singles, competed in both singles and doubles events. He reached the second round in singles and partnered with Jack Kennedy to reach the boys' doubles semifinals. Currently ranked 3rd nationally, Hance's performance demonstrates the continued development fostered by ICL Academy's educational flexibility.ICL Academy Graduates Make Their Mark at Roland GarrosTwo ICL Academy graduates made their final competitive appearances as academy students particularly memorable, missing their own graduation ceremony to compete in Paris:Noah Johnston reached the boys' doubles final at Roland Garros, where he and partner Benjamin Willwerth fell to Finland's Oskari Paldanius and Poland's Alan Wazny 6-2, 6-3. This marked a significant achievement for the recent graduate on tennis's biggest stage.Leena Friedman also competed at Roland Garros as a recent ICL Academy graduate, capping off her academy career with participation in one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments.ICL Academy's Commitment to Student-Athlete Success"What our ICL Academy student-athletes accomplished at Roland Garros this year is truly historic," said Dayton Hansen, ICL Academy COO. "From Iva Jovic competing in the French Open main draw, to Charlie Cooper's inspiring run in the wheelchair championship, to Noah Johnston battling for the junior doubles title—no other school in the world had this level of representation across all divisions. These remarkable performances are a testament to their talent, perseverance, and the unique support system we've built at ICL Academy."ICL Academy's innovative online learning platform enables student-athletes to pursue their athletic dreams while maintaining academic excellence. The academy's flexible approach allows students like Iva Jovic to compete globally while staying on track academically, as evidenced by her remarkable achievement of earning wild cards into three consecutive Grand Slam events.Looking AheadWith the 2025 tennis season continuing, ICL Academy students and alumni are positioned for continued success across all levels of competition. From main draw appearances like Iva Jovic and Ronit Karki, to doubles finals like Noah Johnston, to dominant junior circuit performances like Jack Kennedy's 23-win campaign, the academy's commitment to providing educational flexibility for student-athletes continues to yield exceptional results on the world's biggest stages.The 2025 French Open concluded with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz successfully defending his title against Jannik Sinner in a thrilling five-set final, but for ICL Academy, the tournament represented another chapter in the ongoing success story of academy-trained athletes competing at the sport's highest levels.About ICL AcademyICL Academy is an innovative online private school that provides flexible, high-quality education enabling students to pursue their passions while maintaining academic excellence. The academy's personalized learning platform has supported numerous student-athletes in achieving success at the highest levels of competition while receiving a comprehensive education.

