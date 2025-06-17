Crisis Coach Scott Silverman Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott H. Silverman is on a mission to help as many people as he possibly can. Not only by providing the necessary resources that assist our most vulnerable or disadvantaged population, but by establishing his very own foundations and creating programs that have help countless underserved communities find their way. A master of motivational speaking, CEO, crisis coach, author, he is all those things, but more than anything he is known most for his heart of gold. He's been recognized by CNN as a "hero," for his unwavering efforts in spreading awareness and compassion. As he tackles some of our country's biggest problems shedding light on widespread issues, he remains razor focused on finding real solutions and newer and better ways to achieve them.

As a highly acclaimed crisis coach, Scott is deeply committed to guiding individuals and families seeking to overcome challenging life situations like the devastating effects of addiction and trauma. Scott knows that at the heart of every healthy community is the family and when all families are supported—economically, through proper education, and focused on their physical and emotional well-being, entire communities thrive.

With a style that's nurturing and supportive yet direct, through his unique coaching, Scott has developed and implements sustainable coping strategies that support individuals in mastering life's unexpected trials and tribulations. He helps families navigate stressful situations of any kind of empowering them to achieve their goals, so they look towards a more fulfilling, brighter, and hopeful future. From feeling hopeless and broken to living with purpose and meaning.

Scott wants us to know that no matter what we are going through, there is a silver lining in the clouds, and hope is on the horizon because there is help.

In fact, with the right support and proper resources, all recovery is possible, even in these turbulent, uncertain times.

But there is something else you would never know about Scott, that behind his well-mannered dapper appearance and self-effacing smile, early on in life he went on a downward spiral and literally hit rock bottom. He faced a long painful battle with drugs, alcohol, personal demons, slept on park benches, was incarcerated, and struggled with the worst depression imaginable. His almost near suicide was a wakeup call, a moment of clarity, that finally led him to seek treatment, embrace hope, and become a proud survivor.

Today, forty years sober, Scott is more vital than ever. He still works 60 hours a week, speaks to groups, sits on boards, works with families, and transforms lives.

His extraordinary journey from his own dark days to becoming a revolutionary force in the world of addiction and recovery is nothing short of inspiring. And it makes him so relatable to all of his clients because he has walked in their shoes.

You can read it all in his book, Tell Me No. I Dare You! where he describes his personal journey as part memoir, part how-to.

His other book, The Opioid Epidemic: What You Don’t Know Will Destroy Your Family and Your Life is another must read because addiction affects us all. It is far reaching and profound and there is no sugar coating that. He also describes how to recognize signs of addictions in others and reveals the hard truths, but more importantly he offers solutions.

Now Scott is excited to announce the launching of his new book, You’re Not God That Job is Taken. He will also discuss this book in his interview with Jim Masters.

Additionally, Scott is the CEO for an intensive outpatient substance abuse recovery program called Confidential Recovery. It offers long-term outpatient addiction treatment that supports continued sobriety, a sanctuary that he calls "a safe place to come and heal."

He helps struggling adults in San Diego who desire to stay connected to a recovery support system. From big class executives, to veterans, and first responders, hundreds have found recovery here, it is truly a place of healing that lays the groundwork for longtime happiness and a lifetime of success.

And because the relationship between addiction and homelessness is complex and multifaceted, Scott also founded Second Chance which aims to break the cycle of substance abuse, unemployment, poverty, and homelessness for 25,000 at-risk teens and adults going through the incarceration system.

Scott's purpose continues to drive him every single day.

He has worked with homeless people, helped high powered attorneys overcome opioids, assisted families in dire need of intervention, helped kids seeking refuge to find productive lives. Furthermore, he is vocal about his experiences because he knows his story serves as a source of inspiration for others to reach overcome addiction and live life to the fullest like they never thought was possible.

Most near and dear to his heart is working with veterans. In his 2nd interview with Doug Llewelyn, he will discuss his non-profit organization, The Veterans Navigation Center, which he calls "One Stop Shop" to help veterans and their families. The program connects Veterans to expert case managers that assist them in obtaining much needed resources. Whether you are a veteran or First Responder you can find a healthy way to transition from active duty and the effects of PTSD, to being stable, happy, and healthy members of society.

Scott seeks to educate, which is an absolute must. For instance, even though most of the veterans funding come Medicaid, in San Diego half the veterans actually don't have benefits cause no one has showed them to properly navigate the VA. Even these little mishaps can have devastating consequences.

Scott is that beacon of hope reminding that every act of kindness creates a ripple effect.

He is here to improve life on earth. Through his work, has created a sanctuary for those seeking spiritual alignment and emotional well-being.

Scott wants us all to know that heroes are made, not born and we can be the heroes our of our own story.

He is a dreamer, a mover and shaker of the world, a lifelong learner, a change agent, but he is also a realist. If things are to get better, he insists we need immediate and sustainable solutions.

If you have a son or a daughter drinking a lot or addicted to heroin, he urges you to contact him. Reach out to him for help!

Scott says, 15 percent of individuals in the world go untreated and sadly three of the hardest words in the English language is "I Need Help." And although his job isn't to listen to someone complain, after all he is a coach not a therapist, he asks key questions like are you willing to do something different to help yourself? That is the heart of his coaching, helping people look within.

Scott wholeheartedly emphasizes that we must prioritize these efforts in order to provide effective support for those in need and work towards creating a future where everyone has the opportunity for healing and stability.

Hear more about Scott, his passion and energy for what he does, and how he can help you find your way in his upcoming podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured Scott Silverman in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday June 11th at 11am EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday June 18th at 11am EST.

