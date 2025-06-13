eCommunity™ Fiber and Airversity LLC Showcase Smart Drone Capabilities Over Morrow’s Advanced Wireless Network

Morrow's smart city network enables live drone streaming with eCommunity™ Fiber & Airversity LLC, setting a new standard for urban safety.

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, announced a successful demonstration with Airversity LLC, and their Air Echo Division, which provides on-demand drone inspection and mapping services for critical infrastructure and smart cities. The demonstration showcased the real-time streaming of live drone footage across the City of Morrow’s advanced smart city wireless network, highlighting high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for enhanced public safety and operational efficiency within the smart city ecosystem.

Airversity LLC provided their state-of-the-art smart drone and a FAA certified pilot to conduct the demonstration over eCommunity™ Fiber’s integrated wireless infrastructure, which includes Wi-Fi and LTE technologies deployed throughout Morrow, including The District. The live footage, captured by the drone, was seamlessly streamed in high definition, demonstrating the network’s capacity to support demanding applications crucial for modern smart city management.

A key highlight of this demonstration was its full FAA compliance, a critical factor for municipalities operating within or near restricted airspace, such as Clayton County's proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As City of Morrow Police Chief Major Mark Wooddall noted, “Our use of drones must adhere to strict FAA guidelines. This gets it done.” This successful, compliant demonstration immediately positions the technology as highly desirable for other municipalities, counties, and developers operating in similar airport vicinities, offering a blueprint for safe and legal drone integration.

This demonstration further underscores the potential for real-time situational awareness in various scenarios, including public safety surveillance, infrastructure inspection, traffic monitoring, and emergency response. The ability for drones to transmit live, high-quality video feeds over the city’s wireless network opens up new possibilities for enhanced decision-making and faster response times for city officials and first responders.

"We are pleased to be a part of this smart city test market, where innovation meets real-world impact," said Bronwyn Morgan, CEO, Airversity. "Integrating drone technology into urban infrastructure is a game-changer, and we’re eager to help shape the future of connected, forward-thinking communities. This is a tremendous opportunity to enhance public safety, efficiency, and sustainability through cutting-edge solutions."

The vision for a smart Morrow is one where technology empowers the city to operate more efficiently and serve its residents more effectively. The successful demonstration with Airversity LLC over eCommunity™ Fiber’s network clearly illustrates the tangible benefits of the advanced wireless infrastructure for critical applications like public safety.

This collaboration between eCommunity™ Fiber and Airversity LLC is another key milestone in Morrow’s ongoing smart city initiative, demonstrating the practical applications of its multi-tiered network infrastructure and its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for the benefit of the community.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century. Get the latest updates at ecommunityfiber.com

About Airversity LLC

Airversity LLC offers professional UAV pilot training and consulting for commercial, industrial, and public safety entities, along with on-demand drone services and data analytics for telecom, utilities, energy, disaster response, climate monitoring, and civil infrastructure. They provide certified drone pilots and advanced drone technology to deliver high-quality aerial data and services. Read more at www.airversity.com

About the City of Morrow

The City of Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the city is building a digitally inclusive future, with developments like The District at Olde Town Morrow serving as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement. Learn more at thedistrictmorrow.com

