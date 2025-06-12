Submit Release
C.A. Overturns $30 Million Verdict Against LAUSD for Death of Six-Year-Old Student

Div. Three of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that the Los Angeles Unified School District is immune from liability relating to the death of a six-year-old boy who suffered an off-campus fatal beating at the hands of an elementary school playground supervisor who was asked to watch the child during winter break.

