Clear Path for Veterans New England Unveils Future Housing Campus for Homeless Veterans in Leominster

The Journey Home Campus, 99 Church Street, Leominster, MA

Clear Path for Veterans New England (CP4VNE) proudly announces its latest initiative to end veteran homelessness: the Journey Home Campus at 99 Church Street.

Every mission starts with a vision. In 2008, I was a homeless Veteran - uncertain, isolated, and lost. In that moment, I promised my wife: This will never happen to another Veteran—not on my watch.” — Jason Gilbert, CEO

DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Path for Veterans New England (CP4VNE) proudly announces the acquisition of its latest initiative to end Veteran homelessness: the Journey Home Campus at 99 Church Street. This moment marks a powerful milestone in the organization’s mission to restore dignity, stability, and hope to those who have served.At the heart of the campus is The Veterans Pathway, a trauma-informed, ADA-compliant, 20-bed facility designed to provide emergency housing assistance (EHA). Phase 2 will transform the remaining portion of the building into 22 units of permanent supportive housing (PSH), a caring space for at-risk and homeless Veterans. The campus represents an exciting and much-needed opportunity to fill the housing gap for vulnerable Veterans in North Central Massachusetts.This is more than just housing. It’s a place of healing where Veterans can begin again, rebuild their lives, and find a renewed sense of purpose.“I know firsthand what it means to face homelessness—to feel invisible and overwhelmed,” said Jason Gilbert, CEO of Clear Path for Veterans New England. “This campus is more than a roof over someone’s head. It’s a turning point. It’s where healing begins.”Clear Path extends deep gratitude to the Sisters of the Presentation, who entrusted this sacred space to be reborn in service to Veterans. Their generosity and shared vision embody the spirit of transformation at the core of this initiative.The community of Leominster has long been a partner in Clear Path’s mission. For the past four years, Clear Path has hosted a weekly lunch canteen in the city, serving hundreds of meals each month to Veterans and their families, offering not only nourishment but also connection and camaraderie.Additionally, the Leominster Cultural Council has played a valued role over the years in supporting community programming, including Clear Path’s popular flag-building workshops, which foster creativity, healing, and a sense of pride among participants.Local leadership has played a pivotal role in the project's success. Clear Path recognizes the enduring contributions of former Leominster Veteran Services Officer (VSO) Rick Voutour and current VSO Jason Main, as well as the President of the MVSOA, whose unwavering advocacy and on-the-ground support helped bring the project to life.The Journey Home Campus is the result of committed public-private partnerships that brought vision into reality. Key support from the Executive Office of Veterans Services (EOVS) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs made this project possible.From concept to completion, this project was powered by intentional collaboration:* The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC), in partnership with Shyla Matthews, Director of Housing for Central andWestern Massachusetts provided essential acquisition and predevelopment funding support for the project. Shyla’s leadership was instrumental incrafting a successful strategy and guiding Clear Path through the complexities of the development process with skill and dedication.* Greenleaf Design Build, based in Leominster and led by Brandon Purrington, provided expert development services and conducted critical siteassessments that helped shape the vision and ensure the project’s success, combining technical excellence with a deep understanding ofcommunity impact.* Kathleen Lingenburg of Community Outcomes LLC provided strategic guidance and consulting services, ensuring the campus remained mission-driven and equipped with the necessary resources and direction to achieve the goals of the project.* Clare Freda Real Estate Broker, associated with Frigoletto & Associates, who worked tirelessly to bring this action to completion.* Justin Gelinas of Gelinas and Ward, LLC, Leominster, provided essential legal counsel and played a critical role in coordinating project efforts,demonstrating a deep commitment to supporting Veterans in his hometown community.As the Journey Home Campus opens its doors, CP4VNE reaffirms its commitment to walk alongside every Veteran on the path to stability, with dignity, community, and unwavering support. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit www.clearpathne.org

