LongFi Solutions Acquires Relay Dashboard Platform to Expand Wireless Infrastructure Management Tools

New acquisition builds on LongFi’s recent WBA membership to support neutral-host and carrier grade wireless deployments across the Americas.

Relay has built a loyal following by making infrastructure management accessible and actionable” — Josh Heller

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LongFi Solutions, a network infrastructure and professional services company, has announced the acquisition of the Relay Platform. The move strategically expands LongFi’s vision to provide advanced tools for performance visibility, earnings tracking, and deployment analytics for wireless network infrastructure deployers and neutral-host venues.The Relay Platform is known for its clean, user-friendly interface that helps operators visualize network health and manage hotspot performance. LongFi intends to preserve Relay’s core functionality while broadening its feature set to serve operators managing small cell, Wi-Fi offload, and other neutral-host infrastructure models.“Relay has built a loyal following by making infrastructure management accessible and actionable,” said Josh Heller, CEO of LongFi Solutions. “We’re excited to build on that foundation to help operators of all sizes, from small deployers to property groups, gain visibility into performance, earnings, and operational needs of their wireless networks.”The announcement follows LongFi Solutions’ recent membership announcement in the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), reinforcing its commitment to industry-wide standards for Wi-Fi roaming, mobile offload, and interoperability of Wi-Fi networks. The Relay acquisition aligns with this momentum, positioning LongFi to contribute even more deeply to seamless connectivity across countries and venues.Under LongFi’s ownership, the Relay platform will expand its capabilities to support new use cases such as:- Wi-Fi offload analytics tied to Passpoint and OpenRoaming environments- Performance dashboards for venue partners and infrastructure owners- Payout intelligence for network monetization and operational insights- Network monitoring tools for field deployment managementRelay will continue to operate as a standalone API product with a growing roadmap of features focused on enabling deeper insights and automation.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗙𝗶 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀LongFi Solutions is a network infrastructure and professional services company focused on deploying carrier-grade Wi-Fi solutions across indoor and outdoor environments. With active projects in the United States and Latin America, LongFi enables seamless mobile offload and roaming through technologies such as Passpoint, RadSec, and OpenRoaming.The company partners with commercial property owners, managers, and municipalities to deliver end-to-end connectivity infrastructure, from technical design and installation to network architecture and ongoing monitoring. LongFi’s deployments support a wide range of venues including retail centers, event spaces, QSRs, hospitality, and public spaces, while creating seamless mobile phone connectivity and new monetization opportunities through secure, standards-compliant wireless access.Explore partnership or pilot opportunities at www.longfisolutions.com . Alternatively, contact info [at] longfisolutions [dot] com or fill out an inquiry form 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗙𝗶 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀Relay is building an API platform that empowers infrastructure developers to access and integrate data from distributed wireless networks. Focused on enabling deeper insights and automation, the Relay API allows teams to query device metrics, monitor performance, and drive data-informed operations across decentralized and edge-based deployments.To learn more, visit https://www.relaywireless.com

