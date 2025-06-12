Newly released recidivism data from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) de...

Agency News

Agency News June 12, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Newly released recidivism data from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) demonstrates that effective educational programming can provide a proven path home for inmates across the Commonwealth.

New data from the VADOC shows:

The 1,500 State Responsible inmates released during FY2020 who had completed a Career and Technical Education (CTE) course at a VADOC facility had a lower recidivism rate (9.5%) than the overall FY2020 release cohort who spent sentence time in a VADOC facility (7,371 total, 15% of whom recidivated).

Inmates who completed a CTE course were also significantly less likely to recidivate than a matched control group.

The 298 inmates who earned a High School Equivalency (commonly referred to as a GED) had an 11.1% recidivism rate when compared to the overall FY2020 release cohort.

These educational achievements also aided former inmates from an employment and financial perspective. Both GED earners and CTE completers had higher post-release employment rates and higher average quarterly wages than the comparison group.

Even without earning a GED, inmates who improved their education saw real benefits, with lower recidivism and better employment outcomes.

Explore the full report and data breakdown on the VADOC website.

“These are not just numbers the VADOC is tracking, these are success stories in action,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Thank you to our entire corrections team for providing safe and secure facilities, which in turn allows for focused and evidence-based programs and reentry services that lead to lasting change for inmates reentering society across Virginia.”

Data from the VADOC shows that the Commonwealth’s 17.6% three-year re-incarceration rate for State Responsible (SR) inmates among the FY2020 cohort leads the nation. More information can be found in the Department’s May 29 announcement.