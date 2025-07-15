VADOC Releases Third Episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson” Recorded in Richlands

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is pleased to release its third episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson,” featuring VADOC Statewide Peer Recovery Specialist Coordinator Si’Andra Lewis.

In this 30-minute conversation, Lewis shared her journey with VADOC Director Chad Dotson. She shared her past struggles with Substance Use Disorder, her recovery, and how she transitioned to working for the Department as a Peer Recovery Specialist before accepting her current role within the Reentry and Recovery Services Unit.

For the past 15 years, Lewis has offered support and consultation for multiple agencies in Virginia and Tennessee. In 2018, Lewis was awarded the Unsung Hero Award by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General. In 2024, Lewis was the lead mentor to Colorado and Wyoming Department of Corrections through the Peer Recovery Support Services Mentoring Initiatives grant. She recently led a roundtable at Greensville Correctional Center, featuring Virginia First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and a group of inmate Peer Recovery Specialists.

This episode of “All Rise” was recorded at the Richlands Railroad Section Foreman’s House, a former railroad house which is listed on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. More information about the Richlands Railroad Section Foreman’s House can be found on the Virginia Tourism Corporation website.

“Si’Andra Lewis is an inspiration to the entire Virginia Department of Corrections,” said Director Dotson. “Her story is a prime example of what is possible for those in recovery. I am incredibly proud of Si’Andra and who she has become. My conversation with her really demonstrates the value of our recovery programs and Peer Recovery Specialists. I thank her for sharing her story, and I thank the Town of Richlands for allowing our Department to film at the beautiful Richlands Railroad Section Foreman’s House.”

The “All Rise with Director Dotson” video series highlights success stories from VADOC corrections team members, former inmates, and more through in-depth conversations. Each episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson” is available on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.