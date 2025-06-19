IPT Well Solutions Expands Subsurface Engineering Expertise to Support Geothermal Energy Developers

End-to-End Geothermal Consulting from Site Feasibility to Class V Permitting and Well Design

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for sustainable energy sources continues to rise, IPT Well Solutions announced the expansion of its geothermal energy consulting services for developers across the United States.

With decades of experience in drilling, completions, reservoir analysis, and regulatory strategy, IPT’s team brings the technical precision of oil and gas to the rapidly growing geothermal sector. From early-stage site assessments to deep well design and EPA Class V permitting, IPT offers turnkey consulting support that helps clients reduce risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate timelines.

“Success in geothermal development requires more than ambition, it demands engineering discipline, subsurface expertise, and a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks,” said David C. Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. “Our team is committed to helping clients deliver clean energy solutions that are both technically sound and operationally efficient.”

IPT’s geothermal consulting services will include:

● Subsurface feasibility assessments

● Thermal gradient and reservoir modeling

● Injection and production well design

● EPA and state permitting support, including Class V and UIC program guidance

● Risk mitigation and regulatory strategy

● Completions engineering and drilling oversight

Recognized for its role in carbon storage and conventional energy development, IPT Well Solutions continues to expand its consulting services to meet the needs of clean energy developers. The firm is currently engaged in several geothermal research projects.

Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
About

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

