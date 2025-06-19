IPT Well Solutions Expands Subsurface Engineering Expertise to Support Geothermal Energy Developers

End-to-End Geothermal Consulting from Site Feasibility to Class V Permitting and Well Design

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for sustainable energy sources continues to rise, IPT Well Solutions announced the expansion of its geothermal energy consulting services for developers across the United States.With decades of experience in drilling, completions, reservoir analysis, and regulatory strategy, IPT’s team brings the technical precision of oil and gas to the rapidly growing geothermal sector. From early-stage site assessments to deep well design and EPA Class V permitting, IPT offers turnkey consulting support that helps clients reduce risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate timelines.“Success in geothermal development requires more than ambition, it demands engineering discipline, subsurface expertise, and a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks,” said David C. Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. “Our team is committed to helping clients deliver clean energy solutions that are both technically sound and operationally efficient.”IPT’s geothermal consulting services will include:● Subsurface feasibility assessments● Thermal gradient and reservoir modeling● Injection and production well design● EPA and state permitting support, including Class V and UIC program guidance● Risk mitigation and regulatory strategy● Completions engineering and drilling oversightRecognized for its role in carbon storage and conventional energy development, IPT Well Solutions continues to expand its consulting services to meet the needs of clean energy developers. The firm is currently engaged in several geothermal research projects.

