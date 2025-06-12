EGLE announces $3.67 million in awards to support six communities hosting renewable energy projects

LANSING, Michigan —Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the newest round of Renewables Ready Communities Awards (RRCA) to support communities hosting solar power and battery storage projects that will generate enough clean energy to power more than 847,000 Michigan households and businesses.

“Through these awards, EGLE is pleased to support communities that are working toward Michigan’s healthy, sustainable, clean energy future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “We look forward to the Renewables Ready Communities Awards program continuing to enable local governments to invest where they see needs in public safety, community services, and more.”

The RRCA program offers flexible funding to local governments for community improvements and additional services like road and bridge repairs, public safety, park enhancements, and building upgrades. This program incentivizes communities to host large-scale renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and storage by providing awards that supplement existing tax revenue and community benefits.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year 2024 budget included $30 million to fund the RRCA’s initial rounds, and EGLE is awaiting state legislative action to release another $129.1 million in funding the federal government issued in October 2024. Once legislative authorization is given, these funds, which require no state match, can be used to scale up the RRCA, launch a pilot to build renewable energy projects on brownfields, strengthen support for local governments through EGLE’s Renewable Energy Academy, support clean energy-related workforce development, and develop a comprehensive strategy to meet the state’s goal of 60% renewable energy by 2035.

So far, EGLE has awarded more than $24.2 million out of its initial $30 million budget allocation to 35 counties, cities, and townships across the state’s two peninsulas that are hosting enough for solar and battery storage projects to power more than 5 million households.

The newest awards

The current round of awards totals $3.67 million and supports six local units of government. Here are the awardees and the renewable energy projects for which they approved siting:

$1.67 million to Colfax Township in Huron County for the Century Oaks Storage battery project ($1 million) and the Huron County Silver Creek Solar project ($670,000).

in Huron County for the Century Oaks Storage battery project ($1 million) and the Huron County Silver Creek Solar project ($670,000). $748,500 to Sands Township in Marquette County for the Superior Solar project.

in Marquette County for the Superior Solar project. $675,000 to Fayette Township in Hillsdale County for the Heartwood Solar project.

in Hillsdale County for the Heartwood Solar project. $297,500 to Johnstown Township in Barry County for the Spring Creek Solar project.

in Barry County for the Spring Creek Solar project. $245,000 to Quincy Township in Branch County for the Cold Creek Solar project.

in Branch County for the Cold Creek Solar project. $35,000 to Butler Township in Branch County for the Cold Creek Solar project.

Half of each award is disbursed upon the start of energy project construction, and the other half upon operation. Most of the projects are expected to begin operation in 2026.

Sands Township will use its award for upgrades to Strawberry Lake Park, a nature trail at Sands Township Park, and renovation to its office complex including a gathering space for community use.

“Sands Township is honored to receive a Renewables Ready Community Award in recognition of our support for the Superior Solar Project,” said Township Supervisor Darlene Walch. “The projects are consistent with Sands Township's Master Plan, and this award offers a significant financial boost, enabling us to provide these improvements to our residents sooner than anticipated.”

In Quincy Township, Supervisor Kurt Barve said his community’s RRCA funds will go toward a new building for the township cemetery.

“Quincy Township is honored to have received the Renewables Ready Communities Award from EGLE,” he said. “These funds will make a major improvement for our cemetery operations.”

The RRCA’s first round was announced in October 2024, the second round in December 2024, the third round in January 2025, and the fourth round in April 2025.

Lee Township in Calhoun County received just over $4 million in the April round for approvals of the Sunfish Solar 1 and 2 projects. Jen Bomba, community development director for Calhoun County, said most of the township’s award will support roads during and after construction.

“The funding being made available through the RRCA program is essential in order for rural communities like Lee Township to properly support large-scale renewable energy developments,” Bomba said.

An interactive map on the RRCA webpage displays all the Michigan municipalities with renewable energy projects eligible for the RRCA. Information on the map includes project size, intended use of award funds, and a dashboard summarizing statistics about the award.

Deploying renewable energy at scale is essential to averting the worst impacts of climate change by meeting the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan goals. The RRCA is a key tool to meeting the 60% renewable energy, 100% clean energy, and 2,500 MW storage standards set under the state’s landmark 2023 clean energy laws. Clean energy resources like those supported with this program are helping Michigan achieve a diverse, affordable, and sustainable energy portfolio.

Ongoing funding opportunity

For more information, including eligibility requirements, funding amounts, and awardee obligations, visit EGLE’s RRCA web page.