EGLE hosts Radon Awareness and Environmental Health Fair in Linden

EGLE staff at the health fair explained what radon is, the risks it poses, and common misconceptions.

One in every four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels that exceed the recommended federal action level.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that you cannot see, smell, or taste. There are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence. Long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in both men and women than any other form of cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Close to 70 people came to the event from all over Genesee County, including a county commissioner,” said Howd. “The event was so successful that the senior center, where the event took place, is already working on an event for next year.”

EGLE’s interactive map on indoor radon results shows radon information for first time tests, without active radon mitigation systems, by ZIP code. This map is based on results from the supplier that manufactures and analyzes short-term radon test kits purchased through the EGLE radon program - this map is not intended to be used to determine if a home in an area should be tested for radon.

For more information about radon, including where to find radon test kits, go to Michigan.gov/Radon.