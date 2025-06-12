Interior Initiates First Step for Potential Mineral Lease Sale Offshore American Samoa

Date: June 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — Delivering on President Donald J. Trump’s bold agenda to restore American energy and mineral independence, the Department of the Interior today announced the publication of a Request for Information and Interest to explore the potential for seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa. The Request for Information, scheduled for publication in the Federal Register in the coming days, will launch a 30-day public comment period and mark the first formal step toward what could be the first mineral lease sale in federal waters in over 30 years.

This strategic move builds on the Department’s May 2025 action to evaluate new opportunities for critical mineral development as directed by President Trump’s Executive Order on Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.

“This is what American leadership looks like,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “While other nations are racing to dominate critical mineral production, President Trump is making sure the United States leads from the front. We’re taking action to put America first, unlock our vast offshore mineral resources, and end our dangerous dependence on foreign supply chains.”

Interior oversees 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf—larger than the entire U.S. landmass. The Trump administration is prioritizing commonsense reforms that unleash these resources while respecting communities, strengthening national security and creating high-paying American jobs.

The RFI, issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, seeks input from a wide range of voices—American Samoa’s Indigenous community, ocean users, industry, government agencies and the public. Feedback will inform BOEM’s analysis of mineral potential, industry interest, environmental safeguards, cultural heritage considerations and current ocean uses such as navigation and fishing.

“President Trump is rebuilding American strength at home and abroad—and this RFI is part of that mission,” said BOEM Principal Deputy Director Matt Giacona. “We are fully committed to an open process that ensures the people of American Samoa are heard and respected as we explore this opportunity for growth and strategic advantage.”

The comment period ends July 16, 2025. The RFI and submission details are available at www.boem.gov/American-Samoa.

Any future lease sale will be subject to robust environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act and will comply with all applicable laws, including the Endangered Species Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

For more information on BOEM’s marine minerals program, visit https://www.boem.gov/marine-minerals.

