MACARONI ENTERTAINMENT CLAIMS DISTINCTION IN SEASON 1 OF THE 2025 VEGA DIGITAL AWARDS

Macaroni Entertainment and Ela Road Films Wins Platinum Vega Digital Award for Their Innovative Doritos "Go Bold" Campaign

Winning the 2025 Platinum Vega Digital Award is a tremendous honor for all of us at Macaroni Entertainment. It's not just a celebration of creativity & storytelling, it’s a tribute to the entire team.” — Christine Sclafani

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vega Digital Awards is proud to announce the Season 1 Winners for 2025, marking a milestone as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. This season, the awards witnessed an unprecedented response, with over 1,000 entries received from 26 countries worldwide. The submissions featured work produced on behalf of prominent global brands, setting new standards in digital storytelling. Among this season’s winners is Macaroni Entertainment and Ela Road Films who earned a Platinum award for their outstanding work created for Doritos. The winning project stood out for its craftsmanship and digital impact.“Winning the 2025 Platinum Vega Digital Award is a tremendous honor for all of us at Macaroni Entertainment,” commented Christine Sclafani , Producer at Macaroni Entertainment. “This recognition is not just a celebration of creativity and storytelling -- it’s a tribute to the incredible team who pours heart and soul into every project we produce. We’re proud to stand alongside so many visionary talents from around the world, and this award fuels our commitment to creating content that connects, inspires, and uplifts.”Three winning versions of the ad campaign were entered and can be viewed on the YouTube link below.As the Vega Digital Awards celebrates its 10th anniversary, this milestone reflects a decade-long commitment to recognizing the transformative power of digital innovation and storytelling. Over the years, Vega has consistently acknowledged the individuals and teams shaping the future of digital content and experiences."We are incredibly proud to recognize the outstanding achievements showcased in this season’s awards," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, the winners set a new benchmark in digital storytelling. We are excited to see how these creative voices will shape the future of global branding."Grand Jury PanelA rigorous and transparent judging process was carried out by a panel of international experts, each a recognized leader within the digital industry. This season’s jury featured an accomplished lineup of professionals from renowned organizations, including Klaus Sommer Paulsen, CEO and Founder of AdventureLAB; Olivia Santilli, Partner at Cummins & Partners; Aleksandr Volodkovich, UX/UI Product Designer at T-Bank; Kushal Birari, Creative at Mother New York; Xiaobi Pan, Lead Designer at Amazon; and others. Their combined expertise ensured that every entry was assessed with insight, precision, and integrity.All submissions were evaluated using industry benchmarks, with an emphasis on a merit-based approach and the overall impact of the work. Blind judging ensured that each entry was assessed objectively, upholding a fair and impartial competition.“This season’s winners stand out not just for what they’ve created, but for the clarity and conviction behind it,” added Thomas. “They’ve brought purpose to digital execution and the results speak for themselves.”About Macaroni EntertainmentMacaroni Entertainment is a boutique entertainment company founded by producer and actress Christine Sclafani. Dedicated to shaping the future of global storytelling, the company is guided by core values of diversity, inclusion, and innovation. Macaroni Entertainment curates bold, culturally resonant content that reflects the richness of the human experience. With a hands-on, artist-first approach, the company creates a dynamic platform where stories transcend boundaries and connect with audiences around the world.About Ela Road FilmsEla Road Films is the creative home of award-winning filmmaker Colin Francis Costello. Founded with a vision to tell bold, emotionally resonant stories across genres, the company specializes in narrative features, short films, branded content, and high-impact commercials. Whether it’s a gripping psychological thriller, a heartfelt coming-of-age drama, or a boundary-pushing ad campaign, Ela Road Films brings a cinematic eye and a storyteller’s heart to every project. With a slate that spans festival darlings and viral branded work, Ela Road continues to build a reputation for distinctive, compelling, andculturally relevant storytelling on screens big and small.About Vega Digital AwardsThe Vega Digital Awards is an international platform dedicated to honoring digital excellence across various categories, including websites, apps, video, social campaigns, and beyond. For the past decade, it has inspired and acknowledged creative talent that leverages digital platforms to redefine brand communication and storytelling worldwide.

Bag Football

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.