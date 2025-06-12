Nebraska Department of Economic Development to Kick Off “Growing Nebraska” Tour in Wayne

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will conduct a statewide summer tour, starting Monday, June 23rd in Wayne. At each location, DED leaders will provide an update on the State’s activities to grow Nebraska’s workforce, encourage business development, and support construction of affordable housing. Each gathering will also serve as a forum for local community members to share ideas and input.

Additional tour stops are planned for Chadron, Grand Island, Imperial, Nebraska City, and Ogallala. Dates and times are forthcoming. These events are open to the public.

What: Launch of DED’s “Growing Nebraska” Tour

When: 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 23, 2025

Where: Freedom Park Shelter, 1220 Lincoln Street, Wayne, NE 68787

Who: State and local economic development leaders, including:

K.C. Belitz, Director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development