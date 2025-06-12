DPS Recognizes Recipients of Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Award at June PSC Meeting

AUSTIN – The Public Safety Commission (PSC), along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Freeman F. Martin presented this year’s Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Awards today during the PSC meeting at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

“The Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Award reflects the very best of our department— leadership, dedication and a true commitment to serving others,” said Colonel Martin. “This year’s recipients, Dustin Gardner and Kiana Bailey, embody those values, and their actions inspire us all by reflecting the true spirit of public service.”

The Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Award is named after the first black DPS Trooper, who graduated from the DPS Training Academy in 1970. Thomas worked in the Texas Highway Patrol and Narcotics, then served as a commander of the Training Academy before retiring as Chief of Staff Services in 1995. He had a distinguished 27-year career with the department. Chief Thomas, who passed away in 2017, excelled in the areas of mentoring fellow employees, training others and civic engagement.

The Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Award was created to honor DPS employees who display excellence and distinguish themselves in those same three areas. Each year, the award is given to one non-commissioned and one commissioned person within the department.

Lead License Specialist Kiana Bailey began her career with the department in July 2019 in the Driver License Division. She has played an instrumental role in key initiatives, consistently demonstrating an ability to translate complex information into clear, user-friendly formats. A key contributor to the division’s SharePoint resources, Bailey ensures colleagues have reliable access to critical updates, including work rotations and staff changes. Her leadership and commitment to service are evident through her proactive efforts to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. She regularly conducts research, leads training sessions and willingly takes on additional responsibilities to foster team development and knowledge sharing. Bailey’s adaptability, positive attitude and collaborative spirit make her an integral part of the division. Beyond her professional duties, Bailey contributes to her community through church involvement, producing newsletters, coordinating food and clothing drives and supporting youth outreach programs. She exemplifies the spirit of service and dedication honored by the Adolph Thomas Distinguished Service Award

Tactical Flight Officer Dustin Gardner (Houston) began his career with the department in 2010 as a Trooper in Matagorda County. In 2013, he was promoted to Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) and assigned to Del Rio, where he also served as a board member for the Del Rio Airport. In 2014, he was promoted to Pilot in Laredo and, after three years, returned to serve as a TFO in Houston. Gardner plays a vital role as part of the aerial use-of-force training team, assisting aircrews statewide in both aerial and ground-based firearms proficiency. He also mentors new TFOs, serves as an instructor for the division’s new TFO schools, and volunteers regularly to advance the professional growth of less experienced pilots and TFOs. His leadership extends to developing and leading specialized internal training programs and mission sets that have significantly strengthened team capabilities and supported the division’s recruiting efforts. Beyond his official duties, Gardner actively volunteers in the community. He deployed to Florida during Hurricane Michael to assist in recovery efforts and serves as a trail ambassador for local bicycle parks, helping to maintain trails and clear debris after storms. He consistently exemplifies dedication to public service, a strong sense of civic responsibility and a commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment.

