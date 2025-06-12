DPH Encourages Measures to Prevent Skin Cancer During Summer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jun. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds South Carolinians to take extra precautions to help prevent skin cancer while enjoying the outdoors this summer and beyond.

Every time you go outside your skin is exposed to damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays. This exposure increases your risk of getting skin cancer. Skin cancer can affect people at any age, and one in five people in the United States develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

“People with blonde or red hair and lighter skin are at higher risk of skin cancer, but anyone of any skin color can get skin cancer,” said Dr. Vinita Leedom, Director of DPH’s Cancer Section. “It is important to practice sun safety and to avoid tanning beds to lower your risk.”

The most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma, the third most common type of skin cancer, is the deadliest because it can spread quickly to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, lungs, liver and brain.

In 2023 in South Carolina, 1,639 people were diagnosed with malignant melanoma, and 144 died from the disease.

To protect yourself and your family from the harmful effects of UV rays, DPH recommends making sun safety a part of your daily routine.

“Sun safety is important for everyone, no matter your age,” said Hallie Heffner, DPH’s Cancer Prevention Coordinator. “Making sun protection part of your family’s daily routine is one way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. As a mom to a toddler, I always make sure we carry a sun hat and sunscreen with us during the warmer months!”

DPH encourages everyone to practice the following sun-safety steps to help prevent skin cancer:

For both children and adults, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Remember to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours, or after swimming or sweating.

Seek shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If your shadow appears shorter than you, seek shade. You can check the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s UV Index every day to see how strong UV rays are a particular time and in your zip code.

Wear protective clothing such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Wear clothing that has ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) for even more protection from the sun.

Use extra caution near water and sand because they reflect and intensify the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chances of sunburn.

Follow these easy steps every six months to detect new spots or growths and monitor changes in existing moles or discolorations:

Examine your body front and back in the mirror, then look at the right and left sides with your arms raised.

Bend your elbows and look carefully at forearms, back of upper underarms and palms.

Look at the backs of your legs and feet, the spaces between your toes and on the soles of your feet.

Examine the back of your neck and scalp with a hand mirror or have your partner examine those areas. Part your hair for a closer look.

Check your backside with a hand mirror or ask your partner to check this area.

To remember the warning signs of melanoma while inspecting moles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend utilizing the A-B-C-D-Es of melanoma.

Keep track of the spots on your skin and make note of any changes. If you notice a mole that is different from others, or that changes, itches or bleeds, make an appointment to see your health care provider.

Early detection of skin cancer can significantly improve outcomes and increase the chance of successful treatment. See your healthcare provider and perform self-checks regularly to help detect skin cancer early.

To learn more about skin cancer, including preventative measures and risk factors, visit DPH's Skin Cancer webpage.

