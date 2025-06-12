Watches by Patek Philippe, Rolex and Heuer earn top lot honors in Miller & Miller's Historic & Luxury Watches Auction

Patek Philippe 18k gold, 31J, minute repeater pocket watch, manufactured circa 1914-1916, cased in 18k yellow gold with a white enamel dial with Roman numerals. (CA$16,520) One-owner Patek Philippe Ref. 5146G 18k white gold annual calendar wristwatch with a self-winding Caliber 324 S and a hand-stitched Patek leather strap. (CA$27,140) 1971 Rolex Submariner Ref. 1680 – nicknamed “Red Sub” (for the red Submariner script on the matte black dial), with a correct Rolex Oyster bracelet. (CA$18,880) Heuer 1970s Ref. 73443 Camaro “Champion Dial” chronograph, named after the Camaro muscle car, featuring the Champion Spark Plugs logo printed on the dial. (CA$16,520) Elegant, circa 2002 Tag Heuer ladies’ wristwatch (Ref. WP1443), cased in 18k yellow gold and fitted with a cream mother of pearl dial, adorned with 12 inset full-cut diamonds. (CA$9,440)

67 lots of pocket watches and wristwatches, most of them Swiss, were offered. The top lot was a Patek Philippe 18k white gold annual calendar watch (CA$27,140).

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An early 2000s Patek Philippe 18k white gold annual calendar watch climbed to $27,140, a late 1971 Rolex “Red Sub” Submariner watch changed hands for $18,880, and a Heuer Ref. 73443 Camaro “Champion Dial” chronograph watch sold for $16,520 in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Historic & Luxury Watches sale held June 5th.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.The auction consisted of 67 lots of pocket watches and wristwatches, most of them Swiss-made. Other watchmakers included Jaeger LeCoultre, Tudor, Blancpain, Longines and Breitling. The pocket watches included examples by Illinois, E. Howard, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Movado, Gangl Valjoux, Hamilton Ball-Hamilton, Leroy, Aero Neuchatel, Waltham, Elgin and Pugh Brothers.The Patek Philippe Ref. 5146G 18k white gold wristwatch, which sold within estimate, was the auction’s top lot. It was first introduced as a replacement to the 5035 model, continuing Patek’s pioneering legacy in annual calendar complications. The watch automatically adjusted for 30 and 31 days (only requiring a manual correction once a year, in February). Features included a self-winding Caliber 324 S, a 39mm 18k white gold case and a hand-stitched Patek leather strap.The late 1971 production model Rolex Submariner Ref. 1680 – nicknamed “Red Sub” (for the red Submariner script on the matte black dial) sold for just a little below estimate. It is one of the most iconic and coveted vintage dive watches in the Rolex family. The 1680 was the first Submariner to feature a date function, introduced in the 1960s. The one sold included a correct Rolex Oyster bracelet, an engraved caseback with the original owner’s name and a 1972 date.The Heuer Ref. 73443 Camaro “Champion Dial” chronograph from the 1970s sold for more than the high estimate. It was a rare, charismatic example of a timepiece that blended racing heritage with collector-grade rarity, named after the famous Camaro muscle car and distinguished by its cushion-shaped case and bold motorsport associations. Features included a black racing-style strap, a rare “Exotic Panda” dial, and the iconic Champion Spark Plugs logo printed on the dial.Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $177,767 (including the buyer’s premium). The 120 registered bidders placed 1,138 total bids online. Internet bidding was provided by the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website, as well as LiveAuctioneers.com.The highlight lot of the pocket watches category was a handsome Patek Philippe 18k gold, 31J, minute repeater manufactured circa 1914-1916. The 48mm diameter watch blasted through the $12,000 high estimate to finish at $16,520. An extraordinary example of early 20th century craftsmanship, the open-faced watch was cased in 18k yellow gold and boasted a white enamel dial with classically styled Roman numerals and a subsidiary seconds register at 6 o’clock.A Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 16710) wristwatch, an iconic travel watch beloved for its close association with international aviation, bested the $11,000 high estimate by fetching $14,160. The Y-serial example, produced around 2002, was fitted with a sleek black aluminum bezel insert and classic black dial. Housed in a 40mm stainless steel case, the watch also featured the robust, precise Rolex Caliber 3185 movement and was mounted on the original Oyster bracelet.An elegant, circa 2002 Tag Heuer ladies’ wristwatch (Ref. WP1443), cased entirely in 18k yellow gold and fitted with an integrated bracelet, topped the $8,500 high estimate with a winning final bid of $9,440. The cream mother of pearl dial, adorned with 12 inset full-cut diamonds, was understated and complemented the warm tone of the gold case and bracelet. It was a one-owner watch, offered with the original Tag Heuer box and impeccable provenance.A Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Geographic (Ref. 169.6.92) wristwatch, made in the 1990s, sold within estimate for $8,260. Crafted in platinum, the model was part of the Master Control series and featured an expertly organized silvered dial, with indications for a second time zone via a rotating city disk at 12 o’clock, along with date and power reserve indicators. It also had at its heart an in-house Caliber 929 automatic movement. The platinum case was 38mm in diameter.A flashy 1994 Tudor Oysterdate wristwatch (Ref. 79170), part of the legendary “Big Block” chronograph series, knocked down for $6,490, about what was expected. The watch featured the much-coveted panda dial, with bold white registers against a stark black background. It was fitted with a tachymeter bezel and powered by the Valjoux 7750 automatic movement. It came complete with the original box and retained several Rolex hallmarks (Tudor’s parent company).Miller & Miller Auctions’ calendar of upcoming auctions includes the following:• June 14: Automobiles, Motorbikes & Advertising, featuring the Fairbairn Collection• June 22: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & MemorabiliaMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #

