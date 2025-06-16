DNG LLC Broadens Creative Consulting Services to Meet Surge in Product Development Demand

DNG LLC logo

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DNG LLC , a multidisciplinary consulting firm based in California, has announced the expansion of its integrated design, engineering, marketing, and brand amplification services in response to growing demand from startups and established companies seeking streamlined product development solutions.Founded in 2008, DNG LLC has become recognized for its collaborative and unconventional approach to bringing new ideas to market. By combining creative design, technical prototyping, and strategic visibility campaigns under one roof, the firm aims to reduce common barriers that innovators face when launching new products or reimagining existing brands.“Over the past year, DNG has seen an increase in requests for unified design and production support across multiple industries,” said Jason Longo, founder of DNG LLC. “This expansion will allow the team to handle more complex projects with greater speed and consistency while maintaining the unique, feedback-driven process that clients appreciate.”DNG LLC’s expanded service suite includes:- Design: Concept generation, CAD design, market research, creative asset development, and 3D mockups.- Engineering: Prototyping, SEO-informed content creation, and production-ready design for manufacturing.- Marketing: Graphic design, website consulting, photography, videography, and comprehensive social media planning.- Brand Amplification: Managed influencer collaborations, campaign strategy, and audience engagement to support product launches.In addition to growing its internal team, DNG LLC continues to maintain strategic partnerships with specialized suppliers and industry experts, ensuring that projects benefit from a broad network of resources when needed.The company’s approach emphasizes reducing project bottlenecks and providing a clear, transparent development process. By aligning technical execution with authentic brand storytelling, DNG LLC aims to help clients navigate the increasingly competitive landscape for consumer attention and product differentiation.Further announcements regarding new hires, technology investments, and strategic partnerships are planned for later this year as DNG LLC continues its mission to support creative entrepreneurs and businesses seeking high-impact solutions.

