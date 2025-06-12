DHS Issues Notices of Termination for the CHNV Parole Program, Encourages Parolees to Self-Deport Immediately

This program was abused by the previous administration to admit hundreds of thousands of poorly vetted illegal aliens into the United States

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began sending termination notices to aliens paroled into the United States (U.S.) under a Biden-era parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV).

The messages informed the illegal aliens both their parole is terminated, and their parole-based employment authorization is revoked – effective immediately. These notices will be sent to the email addresses provided by the parolees.

“The Biden Administration lied to America. They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.”

Starting in 2022, the Biden administration released over 500,000 poorly vetted aliens into the U.S. under the CHNV parole program. President Trump canceled this program, and the Supreme Court upheld this cancellation on May 30, 2025. DHS is now notifying parole recipients if they have not obtained lawful status to remain in the U.S., they must leave immediately.

DHS encourages any illegal alien residing in the U.S. to self-deport with the CBP Home Mobile App. If they do so, they will receive travel assistance and a $1,000 exit bonus upon arrival in their home country.

###