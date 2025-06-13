Stow, MA Select Board Sends Request to State Leaders to Issue a Proclamation to Support Democracy

Town that sent Minutemen to the Battle of Concord-Lexington calls on State to take action to protect democracy

It's not tyranny we desire; it's a just, limited, federal government.” — Alexander Hamilton 1787

STOW, MA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”– Thomas Paine, 1776 Proclamation to Support Democracy A town that sent Minutemen to the Battle of Concord-Lexington calls on State to take action to demand that the federal government honor the Constitution, U.S. laws and orders of federal courts.On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, democracy was on full display when the Stow, Massachusetts Select Board considered a request from Stow resident, Mark W. Roberts, to:1) Vote to issue a Proclamation to Support Democracy on July 4th that:a) calls out violations of the Constitution , laws of the U.S., and orders of the federal courts by the current administration of the federal government and Congress; andb) calls on the current administration of the federal government and Congress to abide by the terms of the Constitution, the laws of the U.S. and all lawful orders of the federal courts, including the Supreme Court; and2) Vote to send letters to the leaders of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s Executive and Legislative branches, with copies to Rep. Kate Hogan and Sen. Jamie Eldridge, urging the Commonwealth to do the same.With input from supporters present at Stow Town Hall and on Zoom, the Select Board facilitated a thorough and thoughtful discussion of both ideas. The Select Board unanimously decided to send letters to State leaders, after receiving strong encouragement from numerous Stow residents. In speaking to the Select Board, resident Weston Fisher emphasized that, “When the call came in 1775, Stow’s 81 minutemen didn’t wait. They acted and marched to the Old North Bridge. Now is the time for the Select Board to join in the protection of America’s constitutional laws and our democracy.”The Town’s letters to Massachusetts government leaders, Governor Maura Healy, Attorney General Andrea Joy Cambell, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, and Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, state:1) “It is time for Massachusetts once again to lead the country and denounce the Current Administration and Congress for their repeated overt failures to follow the Constitution”; and2) the Commonwealth of Massachusetts should issue a Proclamation on July 4th “to call on the federal government to honor our democracy, to uphold the United States Constitution, to respect the laws passed by Congress, and to abide by all lawful decisions and orders of the United States federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court.”In support of his request of the Select Board, Mr. Roberts explained:We need to find ways to make this July 4th not just about hot dogs, parades and fireworks, but one that celebrates the Declaration of Independence and our rejection of a “Mad King.” Of all American holidays, this one should be the people’s day, not one in honor of a man who does not respect our democratic and constitutional powers and protections. Let us use this day to remind Americans why we built a political system of “We the People” that rejected monarchy and oligarchy, and why we never intend to surrender our constitutionally-given, and for centuries, valued and guaranteed freedoms that form the very basis of our Republic and ensure the continuance of Democracy.The Selectmen will meet again in September to consider whether the Town of Stow will issue its own proclamation calling out the impacts that are already being felt by the Town’s schools and library, government, and citizens.“We have not yet begun to fight!”– John Paul Jones, 1779

