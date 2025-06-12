Umbrella, a Toronto marketing agency has been ranked as a top web design company across the GTA

Umbrella Digital Solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s digital world, small businesses often have trouble finding a marketing agency that can manage all the issues they need solved. Typing “marketing companies near me” does not work as well as it used to anymore, and that is where Umbrella enters the picture.Umbrella’s mission to disrupt digital marketing and make its best features accessible even for small businesses has been met with praise and enthusiasm from hundreds of happy, Toronto-based clients. Clients say Umbrella’s approach has completely transformed their businesses by boosting their online presence, attracting new customers, and changing how they once viewed digital marketing agencies.The reason for this is Umbrella’s approach on web design and development. Instead of focusing on one issue, Umbrella specialises in a combination of full-stack solutions across marketing, data, technology, enterprise resource planning and search engine optimisation.The founders of Umbrella, Timofey Lotarev and Kai Borg Barthet, have been working across different areas of digital marketing for almost a decade now, with their main focus being on local seo, building landing pages, link building & increasing their clients online presence. They have seen how the fast paced environment of digital marketing has had an effect on small businesses trying to keep up.“It was crucial for us that we could satisfy all of our clients’ needs and requests for their digital presence. After seeing so much division and unnecessary complication across the industry, we have decided that it was time to fix it.” Explains LotarevTheir philosophy isn't just about solving problems, but about transforming how small businesses see themselves in the marketplace. "That is why our clients are so happy with the results we provide — we see small businesses like big businesses, and then we go and make them that," adds Borg-BarthetTheir client first approach translates into real, measurable outcomes. Recently, Umbrella tackled a challenging project for a medium sized e-commerce store struggling with a slow outdated WordPress website that was bottle-necking their CPU performance. Their existing plugin stack was slow, unreliable, and increased their bounce rate for potential customers at checkout.Umbrella’s team rebuilt the store’s front-end from the ground up, creating a fast, smooth, conversion-optimized experience. The results were immediate: site speed increased by 300% and conversion rates jumped by 120%.The numbers speak for themselves. This week alone, Umbrella achieved two major milestones: earning an exceptional rating for customer satisfaction among Toronto marketing agencies and closing their 400th deal. While these achievements are significant, their team shows no signs of slowing down as they continue disrupting the digital marketing landscape.

