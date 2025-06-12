Pattison Company and Iron Senergy Partner to Redefine Railcar Logistics with Innovative Truck Trailer System

Pattison Railcar Storage

Pattison and Iron Senergy move 20 railcars without a locomotive—showcasing a faster, cheaper, and more flexible way to handle empty car logistics.

GARNAVILLO , IA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Senergy, a leading energy company, recently faced a common yet costly challenge in rail logistics: how to move 20 empty railcars from a private siding to their mining facility—located ten miles away—without relying on traditional locomotive power as their connection to the railroad is disconnected. Thanks to a collaboration with Pattison Company, LLC, they accomplished exactly that using Pattison’s revolutionary Truck Trailer System.This powerful demonstration of logistics innovation is captured on video here —showing the seamless relocation of the railcars, with Pattison’s patented trailer, directly to where they were needed. The result: the most economical solution, the fastest, and all that with no damage to the railcars while maintaining their body integrity.Proven Performance with Real-World ResultsPattison’s Truck Trailer System is a game-changer for the rail industry. Designed to move empty railcars over the road safely and efficiently, it enables facilities to have a viable alternative to rail empty revenue moves such as lease returns, or scrap and shop runs. The system allows for precise railcar positioning, unlocking operational flexibility and cost control that rail-dependent businesses have long sought but rarely achieved. Each case is reviewed for permitting and routing feasibility to ensure a safe and compliant transport.For Iron Senergy, this meant moving 20 empty cars without compromise—freeing up valuable siding space, eliminating unnecessary fees, and keeping operations running on schedule. It's a tangible example of how Pattison’s solution is helping shippers across industries take control of their railcar logistics, reduce costs, and increase agility.In addition, Pattison has developed the Empty Onsite Storage Solution (EOSS), an innovative service in the railcar storage sector. This solution delivers substantial cost savings compared to traditional storage methods while providing superior flexibility and control over your rail assets. 20,000 Cars have been moved without incident since 2020 — saving millions in demurrage, storage, and empty car moves through operational excellenceKey EOSSBenefits Include:- Land utilization: Convert any suitable location into a strategic storage facility.- Light CAPEX option: Our solution represents approximately 15 to 20% of the traditional track building costs.- Immediate Fleet Access: Position and manage railcars where your operations need them most.- Elimination of Costly Moves: Say goodbye to unnecessary empty revenue moves, switching fees, and daily storage charges.- Demurrage Reduction: Dramatically reduce or eliminate demurrage costs through smarter positioning and scheduling.- Predictable Budgeting: Pattison offers a flexible service agreement with hourly billing, ensuring budgeting is simple and transparent.- Boost in Operational Throughput: Improve loading operations and reduce overall service days.Explore how Pattison is transforming rail logistics:For more information or to explore a custom solution contact railcarSolutions@pattisoncompany.com.

Iron-Senergy-Rail-Car-Delivery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.