Oregon Law Giants

Countless notable students, faculty, and administrators have walked through the doors of the University of Oregon School of Law over the past 141 years. The impressions they’ve made on legal thought, education, local and state government, public life, and on numerous generations of lawyers are both mighty and enduring. Here is a deeper look at a few of the people from the foundation of the school, our building namesakes, and those associated with ongoing programming and awards here at Oregon Law.

Richard Thornton

Originally from England and educated at Georgetown Law School, Richard Thornton came to Portland to establish a law school at the University of Oregon at the request of Judge Matthew Deady. His background in commerce and interest in commercial law were considered appropriate for the intended demographic at the time. He was the school’s first dean and organized the department that began as a two-year program with three classes per week. The fledgling law school attracted prominent federal and state judges and attorneys to its teaching faculty while Thornton served from 1884-1903.

Orlando John Hollis, JD ’28

Oregon Law’s longest serving dean, Orlando John Hollis, JD ’28, joined the law faculty in 1929. Continuing to teach until 1974, he was dean of the law school from 1945-67. He is remembered by students for his teaching rigor. Hollis also served as the University of Oregon’s acting president when President Donald Erb died suddenly. He bequeathed a $4.5 million gift to the law school to endow professorships and student scholarships.

Minoru Yasui, JD ’39

The first Japanese American attorney admitted to the Oregon State Bar, Minoru “Min” Yasui, JD ’39, was a recent Oregon Law graduate when he tested the World War II military curfew for all ethnic Japanese in Western states by deliberately breaking the law. His challenge of the curfew eventually made it to the US Supreme Court. Much later, in 1986, Yasui’s conviction was overturned. Yasui was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 by President Barack Obama.

William W. Knight, JD ’32 & Philip H. Knight, BBA ’59

The William W. Knight Law Center that houses Oregon Law is named for William Knight, JD ’32. He is best known for his work as a state legislator, publisher of The Oregon Journal newspaper, and father of Phil Knight, BBA ’59, who founded Nike, Inc. William Knight served one term in the Oregon House of Representatives and as a Douglas County deputy district attorney before making a career in the newspaper industry in Portland. The Knight Law Center is double the size of the previous law school building, and its existence was made possible by a donation of $10 million from son and daughter-in-law Phil and Penny Knight.

Phil Knight, BBA ’59, is known for founding Nike, Inc., and for his substantial and transformative generosity to the University of Oregon, including significant contributions to the Knight Law Center, the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, the Knight Library, Matthew Knight Arena, and the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, as well as other buildings and initiatives. Phil Knight is also known for his track and field days while a UO student, where he was coached by the legendary Bill Bowerman.

John E. Jaqua, JD ’50

The namesake for Oregon Law’s library as well as other buildings on the University of Oregon campus, John Jaqua was a Eugene attorney well known for his work in insurance defense cases. He also served on the board of Nike, Inc., for 40 years. Jaqua is also known as a generous, longtime supporter of local causes. The Law School Alumni Association named its highest alumni award in his honor and the John E. Jaqua Distinguished Alumni Award is presented annually.

Derrick Bell

A national thought leader on civil rights and the understanding of racism and American law, Derrick Bell was a historic choice as Oregon Law’s first Black dean. Bell served as dean from 1981-85, resigning in protest of the school’s decision to not offer a faculty position to an Asian American woman. Prior to his time at Oregon Law, Bell published the original casebook for teaching race-related law courses, “Race, Racism, and American Law,” which is now a standard textbook in US law schools. An annual lecture is named in his honor.

Dave Frohnmayer

As professor, dean, and ultimately university president, Dave Frohnmayer had a tremendous impact on Oregon Law and University of Oregon over many decades. Frohnmayer taught at the law school from 1971-81 while also serving as a member of the Oregon House of Representatives for three terms. He later served as Oregon’s Attorney General. Frohnmayer returned to the law school as dean from 1992-94 before becoming UO president in 1994. He served in that role until 2009, a time marked by significant enrollment growth, capital investments, and fundraising success. The largest endowment for a named faculty position, the Dave Frohnmayer Chair in Leadership and Law, and the Frohnmayer Award for Public Service were established in his name.

Rennard Strickland

An Osage and a citizen of the Cherokee nation, Rennard Strickland served as dean of Oregon Law from 1997 to 2002. He remained on the faculty until his retirement in 2006. Strickland’s contributions to the law school included strongly supporting the incorporation of Indian law courses into the curriculum and helping found the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics in 2000. Oregon Law was one of four law schools where Strickland served as dean during his career.